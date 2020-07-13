Apartment List
/
CA
/
coronado
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:19 AM

128 Apartments for rent in Coronado, CA with pool

Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
Coronado
Broadstone Coronado on the Bay
1515 Second St, Coronado, CA
Studio
$1,790
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,509
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,176
1011 sqft
Just steps to the bay and blocks to the ferry, Tidelands Park and 75. Landscaped grounds feature a pool, putting green and fire pit. Apartments come with stainless steel kitchen appliances and patio/balcony overlooking water.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Coronado
1523 1st St, Coronado
1523 1st Street, Coronado, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,350
780 sqft
The best location at a great price! Large 1 bedroom 1 bathroom fully renovated is located in downtown Coronado San Diego on the bay side.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
1 Unit Available
Coronado
1770 Avenida del Mundo
1770 Avenida Del Mundo, Coronado, CA
1 Bedroom
$6,500
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing Bay Views with beach access. - Offered as a seasonal rental. Rates vary on length of stay and time of year. Prime rate could be up to $6,500. Beautiful one bedroom unit in the Coronado shores.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Coronado
1780 Avenida Del Mundo #601
1780 Avenida Del Mundo, Coronado, CA
2 Bedrooms
$7,500
1469 sqft
Coronado Shores- 2br/2ba Vacation Rental- Still Avail. for June 2020. - Available June 2020. This spacious condo has a sunny and open floor plan with a breathtaking view of San Diego Harbor from the 6th floor of the La Perla Tower.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Coronado
1760 Avenida del Mundo Unit 1404
1760 Avenida Del Mundo, Coronado, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$25,000
2250 sqft
Spectacular 3 Bed and 3 Bath Ocean Front Condo - Spectacular unit at the Coronado Shores with amazing Ocean Views and partial San Diego Bay exposure.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Coronado
41 Kingston Court
41 Kingston Court South, Coronado, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1650 sqft
Newly upgraded unit, fully furnished, ready and waiting to welcome you. Waterfront condo with a dock for your 32' boat. Patio on southern side with comfortable seating to enjoy the activities that make this a desired vacation location.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Coronado
82 ANTIGUA COURT
82 Antigua Court, Coronado, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1729 sqft
Exclusive Luxury Beach House rental in Coronado Cays. Tranquil,serene & comfortable. Waterfront condo with expansive west-facing deck. Fully & luxuriously furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bath + all amenities.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Coronado
67 Tunapuna Lane
67 Tunapuna Lane, Coronado, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1969 sqft
VACATION RENTAL-Escape the crowds of the Village and come relax at this beautiful Coronado Cays home right on the water. Go kayaking or paddle boarding right from your backyard. This home has 3 bedrooms, one downstairs and 3 full bathrooms.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Coronado
53 Catspaw Cape
53 Catspaw Cape, Coronado, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2050 sqft
Beautifully furnished, water front, 3bd/3ba with sliding glass doors that open up completely allowing for a true in door/ out door living experience and enjoyment of the water view. Beds: one sleeper sofa, two queen beds and king bed in master.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Coronado
1038 G Avenue
1038 G Avenue, Coronado, CA
4 Bedrooms
$23,000
2800 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Seasonal Rental -26 night minimum stay, fully furnished down to the linens. Rental Rates vary depending on desired month and length of stay. Check on availability.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Coronado
1830 Avenida del Mundo
1830 Avenida Del Mundo, Coronado, CA
1 Bedroom
$6,500
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Seasonal rental-26 night minimum stay, fully furnished down to the linens. Rental rates vary depending on desired month and length of stay. Check on availability.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Coronado
935 D Ave.
935 D Avenue, Coronado, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
988 sqft
Seasonal Rental-26 night minimum stay, fully furnished down to the linens. Rental rates vary depending on desired month and length of stay. Check on availability. 2bd/1ba Newly remodeled condo in the heart of the village. Beautifully furnished.
Results within 1 mile of Coronado
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
167 Units Available
East Village
Park 12 -- The Collection
100 Park Plaza, San Diego, CA
Studio
$2,008
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,399
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,172
1374 sqft
A residence defined by avant architecture, breathtaking views, modern interiors, signature interior design, next-level amenities, personalized services and an unrivaled location that puts the best of San Diego at your door.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
74 Units Available
East Village
Park 12 II
100 Park Plaza, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,753
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,347
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,880
1146 sqft
A residence defined by avant architecture, breathtaking views, modern interiors, signature interior design, next-level amenities, personalized services and an unrivaled location that puts the best of San Diego at your door.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 06:08am
13 Units Available
Marina
Market Street Square
606 3rd Ave, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,421
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,008
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly, downtown apartments in historic neighborhood near the bay. Within walking distance to the San Diego Trolley line, PetCo Park and the Gaslamp district. Features include rooftop sundecks, Jacuzzi and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
143 Units Available
Marina
4th and J
372 4th Ave, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,706
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,040
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,290
1083 sqft
Welcome to 4th + J, a destination for chic living in San Diego, CA. We’ve created an eclectic brand-new community meant for productive days, free-spirited nights, and discovering all your city has to offer.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Marina
820 West G St
820 West G Street, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,150
780 sqft
The best location at a great price! Large 1 bedroom 1 bathroom fully renovated is located in downtown San Diego with bay view.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Marina
550 FRONT ST 607
550 Front Street, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,550
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
*Downt. San Diego Luxury Hi-Rise Livng. Gor. VIEWS - Property Id: 294247 *The Pinnacle is a luxury hi-rise including one of the best LOCATIONS in town because of the Elegance & Quality of the Units.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East Village
325 7th Ave #906
325 7th Ave, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
972 sqft
Luxury Downtown Living - Stunning ballpark luxury with gorgeous cherry wood flooring and high-end stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Split bedroom design. Perfect for guests or roommates.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
East Village
325 7th Avenue
325 7th Avenue, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
933 sqft
Large 1 Bedroom with optional Second Bedroom/Den with ballpark views from the oversize WRAP AROUND BALCONY. Stunning Ballpark Location adjacent to one of the few Parks in the area.

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Imperial Beach
528 Shorebird Way
528 Shorebird Way, Imperial Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1363 sqft
Brand New Townhome For Rent - Walk to the Beach! - This is your opportunity to rent a newly-built townhome in Imperial Beach's newest community of Bayside Landing! The 3 bed/2.5 bath condo is spacious, light and bright.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Egger Highlands
635 13th St #29
635 13th Street, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1219 sqft
635 13th #29 Available 08/03/20 ON THE BAY SIDE - LARGE 2 BEDROOM, 2 STORY CONDO WITH 2, MBR; EACH HAS A BATH - PLUS A 1/2 BATH DOWNSTAIRS. GATED COMPLEX WITH POOL AND HOT TUB. 2 ASSIGNED PARKING. BIKE PATH ENTRANCE STEPS FROM CONDO.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Gaslamp
445 Island
445 Island Avenue, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,700
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
COMPLETELY FURNISHED adorable Home in the Heart of the GAS LAMP District.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Gaslamp
450 J Street
450 J Street, San Diego, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
993 sqft
JULY RENT FREEt!, 2Bdm 2Ba pristine Condo waiting for you, just bring your personal belongings. Located in the Heart of the Gaslamp District.

July 2020 Coronado Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Coronado Rent Report. Coronado rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Coronado rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Coronado Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Coronado Rent Report. Coronado rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Coronado rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Coronado rents declined over the past month

Coronado rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased marginally by 0.6% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Coronado stand at $2,955 for a one-bedroom apartment and $3,833 for a two-bedroom. Coronado's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the San Diego Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Coronado, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the San Diego metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Carlsbad has seen rents fall by 0.3% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the San Diego metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,540.
    • Oceanside has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $2,351, while one-bedrooms go for $1,812.
    • National City has the least expensive rents in the San Diego metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,323; rents decreased 0.1% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Coronado

    As rents have increased marginally in Coronado, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Coronado is less affordable for renters.

    • Though California's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year, cities across the state have seen both increases and decreases. For example, rents have fallen by 0.5% in Los Angeles.
    • Coronado's median two-bedroom rent of $3,833 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Coronado's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Coronado than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,102, where Coronado is nearly three-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Diego
    $1,570
    $2,040
    -0.3%
    0.4%
    Chula Vista
    $1,650
    $2,140
    0
    -1.3%
    Oceanside
    $1,810
    $2,350
    -0.1%
    1.3%
    Escondido
    $1,450
    $1,880
    0.1%
    -0.4%
    Carlsbad
    $1,960
    $2,540
    -0.3%
    1.3%
    El Cajon
    $1,270
    $1,650
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Vista
    $1,440
    $1,870
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    San Marcos
    $1,550
    $2,020
    -0.2%
    -0.2%
    Encinitas
    $1,920
    $2,500
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    National City
    $1,020
    $1,320
    -0.1%
    -0.8%
    La Mesa
    $1,440
    $1,870
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Spring Valley
    $1,350
    $1,760
    -0.1%
    -0.2%
    Coronado
    $2,950
    $3,830
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Coronado 1 BedroomsCoronado 2 BedroomsCoronado 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCoronado 3 BedroomsCoronado Apartments under $1,800Coronado Apartments under $2,200Coronado Apartments under $2,800
    Coronado Apartments with BalconyCoronado Apartments with GarageCoronado Apartments with GymCoronado Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCoronado Apartments with ParkingCoronado Apartments with PoolCoronado Apartments with Washer-Dryer
    Coronado Cheap PlacesCoronado Dog Friendly ApartmentsCoronado Furnished ApartmentsCoronado Luxury PlacesCoronado Pet Friendly PlacesCoronado Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CATemecula, CA
    Encinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CASolana Beach, CAAlpine, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CA
    Bostonia, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CALake San Marcos, CAWinter Gardens, CAImperial Beach, CADel Mar, CAFallbrook, CALa Presa, CA

    Apartments Near Colleges

    University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
    San Diego City CollegePalomar College
    San Diego Mesa College