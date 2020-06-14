113 Apartments for rent in Coronado, CA with gym

Kiss and tell me every time you do /Monte Carlo /Coronado II /The San Diego Zoo" (-- Polaris, "Coronado II")

And that right there is wonderful, quick outline of the great attractions of Coronado, California. It's a place you might want to consider moving to after visiting some of the amazing sights, all within a half-hour drive away. As long as you have the desire to live in a beach-centric community near the beautiful Hotel Del Coronado, and you can afford the high cost of living, this city is the place to be. Coronado was built to be a resort community, and it retains its original feel as a great vacation spot for the affluent. It's often referred to as Coronado Island, though it's technically connected to the rest of San Diego by an isthmus called the Silver Strand. Isth this the spot for you or isth it not? Read on to learn your rental options in Coronado.

