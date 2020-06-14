Apartment List
113 Apartments for rent in Coronado, CA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Coronado renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Coronado
16 Units Available
Broadstone Coronado on the Bay
1515 Second St, Coronado, CA
Studio
$1,491
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,305
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,021
1011 sqft
Just steps to the bay and blocks to the ferry, Tidelands Park and 75. Landscaped grounds feature a pool, putting green and fire pit. Apartments come with stainless steel kitchen appliances and patio/balcony overlooking water.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Coronado
1 Unit Available
1523 1st St, Coronado
1523 1st Street, Coronado, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,350
780 sqft
The best location at a great price! Large 1 bedroom 1 bathroom fully renovated is located in downtown Coronado San Diego on the bay side.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Coronado
1 Unit Available
1760 Avenida del Mundo Unit 1404
1760 Avenida Del Mundo, Coronado, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$25,000
2250 sqft
Spectacular 3 Bed and 3 Bath Ocean Front Condo - Spectacular unit at the Coronado Shores with amazing Ocean Views and partial San Diego Bay exposure.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Coronado
1 Unit Available
1710 Avenida Del Mundo
1710 Avenida Del Mundo, Coronado, CA
1 Bedroom
$6,500
840 sqft
Spend your summer on Coronado's golden beach! One bedroom unit facing the gorgeous San Diego downtown skyline. Spacious 1 bedroom unit, utilities included*, and fully furnished.
Results within 1 mile of Coronado
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 07:07am
Marina
10 Units Available
Market Street Square
606 3rd Ave, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,564
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,727
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly, downtown apartments in historic neighborhood near the bay. Within walking distance to the San Diego Trolley line, PetCo Park and the Gaslamp district. Features include rooftop sundecks, Jacuzzi and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
East Village
70 Units Available
Park 12 II
100 Park Center Plaza, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,709
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,174
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,980
1146 sqft
A residence defined by avant architecture, breathtaking views, modern interiors, signature interior design, next-level amenities, personalized services and an unrivaled location that puts the best of San Diego at your door.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
East Village
179 Units Available
Park 12 -- The Collection
100 Park Plaza, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,793
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,297
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,172
1374 sqft
A residence defined by avant architecture, breathtaking views, modern interiors, signature interior design, next-level amenities, personalized services and an unrivaled location that puts the best of San Diego at your door.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Marina
148 Units Available
4th and J
372 4th Ave, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,835
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,225
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,290
1083 sqft
Welcome to 4th + J, a destination for chic living in San Diego, CA. We’ve created an eclectic brand-new community meant for productive days, free-spirited nights, and discovering all your city has to offer.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Marina
1 Unit Available
820 West G St
820 West G Street, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,150
780 sqft
The best location at a great price! Large 1 bedroom 1 bathroom fully renovated is located in downtown San Diego with bay view.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Imperial Beach
1 Unit Available
207 Elkwood Ave. Unit #14
207 Elkwood Avenue, Imperial Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
975 sqft
Vacation or long term in Beach community. Only 1.5 blocks to the beach! - Virtual Tour: https://view.ricohtours.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Marina
1 Unit Available
751 West G Street
751 West G Street, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1375 sqft
Experience downtown living to the fullest. Single story corner lot unit in a luxury complex.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Marina
1 Unit Available
101 Market #103
101 Market Street, San Diego, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,200
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
101 Market #103 Available 07/01/20 Fully Furnished Downtown Marina District Condo Available July 1st! - Beautiful Fully Furnished 1 bedroom/1 Bathroom condo at Atria Downtown.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Marina
1 Unit Available
700 W Harbor Dr. #1602
700 W Harbor Dr, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,499
1283 sqft
Park Place ~ Downtown Marina District - 2 Br 2 Ba Condo Available Now with Amazing Views from every window! This residence offers panoramic views day & night to the San Diego bay, Downtown & beyond with tons of Natural light throughout the unit.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Marina
1 Unit Available
655 Columbia St #311
655 Columbia Street, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,725
1016 sqft
2BR 2BA Downtown Marina District Condo - Updated Throughout, Freshly Painted, Pet Friendly - *****AVAILABLE NOW******* **$300 off first full months rent is lease starts by June 1st.** **Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Gaslamp
1 Unit Available
450 J St #5211
450 J St, San Diego, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1016 sqft
2bed/2bath Gaslamp City Square $2695/mnth - $2695 per month 2 bed/2 bath 1016 sq/ft condo at Gaslamp City Square. Fresh paint and brand new flooring! Amazing location in the heart of the Gaslamp District.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Marina
1 Unit Available
620 State St Unit 123
620 State Street, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1035 sqft
620 State St Unit 123 Available 07/01/20 Upgraded first floor 2 bed / 2 bath in coveted Marina District - Fully furnished - Upgraded beautiful 2B/2BA fully furnished unit available for lease in the Columbia Place building in the heart of the Marina

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Village
1 Unit Available
325 7TH STREET 807
325 7th Ave, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
972 sqft
Unit 807 Available 07/02/20 2BED/2BATH-Luxurious Apartment- S.D. Downtown - Property Id: 152658 Newly remodeled! It has hard-wooden floors, granite counter tops, glass-walled showers, A.C.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Marina
1 Unit Available
555 Front St. #1703
555 Front St, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,100
1215 sqft
Downtown Condo with Ocean Views, Pool, Underground Parking - Spectacular ocean and bay views from every room in this spacious 17th floor, 2 bedroom/ 2 bath condo. Enjoy one of the best water views in downtown San Diego with floor to ceiling windows.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Gaslamp
1 Unit Available
450 J St
450 J Street, San Diego, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1013 sqft
Gaslamp City Square 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Side-By-Side Parking Spaces. Beautiful interior featuring granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and gleaming hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Marina
1 Unit Available
120 Island Ave
120 Island Avenue, San Diego, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,185
935 sqft
RARELY AVAILABLE, LIGHT, BRIGHT, AIRY, COZY, & SPACIOUS 1 bed/1 bath, in the heart of the beautiful Marina district, WALKING DISTANCE TO EVERYTHING: the wildly popular farmers market, restaurants, cafes, bars, & boutiques, the train, trolley,

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
East Village
1 Unit Available
253 10Th Ave
253 North 10th Avenue, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,000
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This ultra chic, fully furnished condo really has it all! Take in the expansive city, Coronado bay & bridge views w/ floor to ceiling windows while you watch a padres game from your bed or balcony.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Gaslamp
1 Unit Available
530 K Street
530 K Street, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1119 sqft
Beautiful downtown condo in Trellis, close to Petco Park, Gaslamp, Shopping and all attractions. Bright, spacious unit with great views.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Marina
1 Unit Available
550 Front St
550 Front Street, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,115
1103 sqft
Welcome to luxury living at the coveted Pinnacle tower! This 23rd floor 2 bed, 2 bath suite offers floor-to-ceiling windows, and a large private terrace ABOVE the towers next door.

1 of 25

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Marina
1 Unit Available
Cityfront Terrace
500 W Harbor Dr, San Diego, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,200
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gem Located At City Front Terrace!! - Address: 500 W Harbor Dr UNIT 1705, San Diego, CA 92101 Appointment: Chris 760-992-3350 Amazing location!!! This stylish remodeled top floor condo is located in the Soap Factory Building at Cityfront Terrace.
City Guide for Coronado, CA

Kiss and tell me every time you do /Monte Carlo /Coronado II /The San Diego Zoo" (-- Polaris, "Coronado II")

And that right there is wonderful, quick outline of the great attractions of Coronado, California. It's a place you might want to consider moving to after visiting some of the amazing sights, all within a half-hour drive away. As long as you have the desire to live in a beach-centric community near the beautiful Hotel Del Coronado, and you can afford the high cost of living, this city is the place to be. Coronado was built to be a resort community, and it retains its original feel as a great vacation spot for the affluent. It's often referred to as Coronado Island, though it's technically connected to the rest of San Diego by an isthmus called the Silver Strand. Isth this the spot for you or isth it not? Read on to learn your rental options in Coronado.

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Coronado, CA

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Coronado, CA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Coronado renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

