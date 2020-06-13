Apartment List
/
CA
/
coronado
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:37 AM

261 Apartments for rent in Coronado, CA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Coronado
17 Units Available
Broadstone Coronado on the Bay
1515 Second St, Coronado, CA
Studio
$1,491
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,265
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,021
1011 sqft
Just steps to the bay and blocks to the ferry, Tidelands Park and 75. Landscaped grounds feature a pool, putting green and fire pit. Apartments come with stainless steel kitchen appliances and patio/balcony overlooking water.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Coronado
1 Unit Available
1830 Avienda Del Mundo Unit 702
1830 Avenida del Mundo, Coronado, CA
1 Bedroom
$8,000
Beautiful Furnished One Bedroom in the Coronado Shores - Beautifully furnished one bedroom and one bathroom condo in the El Camino building at the Coronado Shores.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Coronado
1 Unit Available
915 Alameda Blvd
915 Alameda Boulevard, Coronado, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,500
Furnished Studio Back House - Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=yfxnzdcsBat This fully furnished studio back house in the village provides the perfect home base for your Coronado getaway.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Coronado
1 Unit Available
1780 Avenida Del Mundo #601
1780 Avenida Del Mundo, Coronado, CA
2 Bedrooms
$7,500
1321 sqft
Coronado Shores- 2br/2ba Vacation Rental- Still Avail. for June 2020. - Available June 2020. This spacious condo has a sunny and open floor plan with a breathtaking view of San Diego Harbor from the 6th floor of the La Perla Tower.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Coronado
1 Unit Available
1022 E Ave
1022 E Avenue, Coronado, CA
5 Bedrooms
$8,000
3756 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Long Term-Great location, just blocks from the beach. This Spanish style home is luxurious and comfortable.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Coronado
1 Unit Available
538 E
538 E Ave, Coronado, CA
4 Bedrooms
$14,850
1800 sqft
Beautiful and open design detached 4 Bed 4 bath home on a nice quiet central block in Coronado. Dream Village location close to the beach, downtown Coronado shops and restaurants. Hardwood floors throughout the home.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Coronado
1 Unit Available
41 Kingston Court
41 Kingston Court South, Coronado, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1650 sqft
Newly upgraded unit, fully furnished, ready and waiting to welcome you. Waterfront condo with a dock for your 32' boat. Patio on southern side with comfortable seating to enjoy the activities that make this a desired vacation location.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Coronado
1 Unit Available
1109 Pine Street
1109 Pine Street, Coronado, CA
5 Bedrooms
$9,800
4100 sqft
AMAZING LOCATION! Furnished, long term. One of the best streets in Coronado, just a block from the beach. 5 bedrooms, 5 ½ bath is a 1/2 block to the beach in the Country Club Estates. Home boasts over 4,000 square feet of luxury living space.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Coronado
1 Unit Available
250 Soledad Place
250 Soledad Place, Coronado, CA
4 Bedrooms
$13,000
3180 sqft
This tastefully remodeled beach home is conveniently located near Tidelands Park,with its beach and sports The Ferry Landing offering 10 restaurants in walking distance.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Coronado
1 Unit Available
1150 Pine St
1150 Pine Street, Coronado, CA
6 Bedrooms
$35,000
4896 sqft
Ocean view 6bd/7ba home, just three doors from the beach! Enjoy warm sunsets over the water from your rooftop deck. Two full kitchens, game room, 2 outdoor fire pits plus a guest house with bath and kitchenette.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Coronado
1 Unit Available
1770 Avenida del Mundo
1770 Avenida Del Mundo, Coronado, CA
1 Bedroom
$7,500
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Vacation rental at the Coronado Shores. Beautifully furnished, TERRACE level unit offering sweeping, PANORAMIC views of Coronado Bridge, Bay & San Diego skyline.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Coronado
1 Unit Available
1107 F Avenue
1107 F Ave, Coronado, CA
4 Bedrooms
$17,900
3352 sqft
School-year rental. Newly constructed Designer's home steps to Main beach, close to Schools, Orange Ave & Hotel Del. Reverse floor plan - privacy, charm, ocean breezes. His & Her Master baths, private roof deck,fireplace, views.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Coronado
1 Unit Available
428 H Ave
428 H Avenue, Coronado, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
1656 sqft
August and September Rental ONLY2 bedroom/2 full baths detached home on Coronado Island. Completely remodeled from kitchen to bathrooms, this home is the perfect to place to unwind and enjoy summer on the island.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Coronado
1 Unit Available
82 ANTIGUA COURT
82 Antigua Court, Coronado, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1729 sqft
Exclusive Luxury Beach House rental in Coronado Cays. Tranquil,serene & comfortable. Waterfront condo with expansive west-facing deck. Fully & luxuriously furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bath + all amenities.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Coronado
1 Unit Available
1068 Isabella Avenue
1068 Isabella Avenue, Coronado, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
1532 sqft
Fantastic Location, steps to Coronado Beach. Three bedroom town home with attached single car garage. Two balconies upstairs and patio off the living room. Beds: King, queen and two twin beds. Washer and dryer in the garage.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Coronado
1 Unit Available
533 F Ave.
533 F Avenue, Coronado, CA
2 Bedrooms
$8,500
1293 sqft
Just blocks away from everything Coronado has to offer, this 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo is sure to please.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Coronado
1 Unit Available
474 G Avenue
474 G Avenue, Coronado, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,500
534 sqft
Welcome home to this charming and quaint one bedroom/one bath casita on Coronado Island.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Coronado
1 Unit Available
67 Tunapuna Lane
67 Tunapuna Lane, Coronado, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1969 sqft
VACATION RENTAL-Escape the crowds of the Village and come relax at this beautiful Coronado Cays home right on the water. Go kayaking or paddle boarding right from your backyard. This home has 3 bedrooms, one downstairs and 3 full bathrooms.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Coronado
1 Unit Available
759 F Ave
759 F Avenue, Coronado, CA
3 Bedrooms
$15,500
1832 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5bath, 2 story home in the heart of Coronado Village. This home is on a quiet street, just a few blocks away from everything the island offers.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Coronado
1 Unit Available
639 Margarita
639 Margarita Avenue, Coronado, CA
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
1224 sqft
Charming 3 BD/2 BA home on a quiet, majestic-tree lined street of Coronado Island. Away from the hussle and bustle of the main part of the island, this home is the perfect place to relax and unwind on your summer vacation.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Coronado
1 Unit Available
814 D Ave
814 D Avenue, Coronado, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
825 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom 1 bath Coronado Island Vacation Rental. This home is fully furnished down to the linens. Comfortable furnishings, secure balcony area with BBQ and patio set.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Coronado
1 Unit Available
1520 Ynez
1520 Ynez Place, Coronado, CA
2 Bedrooms
$8,000
1545 sqft
Spacious single level 2bd/2ba condo in a secure building in a great location in the village.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Coronado
1 Unit Available
942 D Avenue
942 D Avenue, Coronado, CA
3 Bedrooms
$18,000
2358 sqft
Seasonal Vacation Rental. Check on availability. 26 night minimum. Freshly painted throughout home. New Carpet, New flooring in back bedrooms. Brand new furnishings. Large patio area off of living room.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Coronado
1 Unit Available
958 A Avenue
958 A Avenue, Coronado, CA
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
2200 sqft
Located in the heart of Coronado Village, this back house is just a short walk to the beach, The Hotel Del, shops, restaurants, and everything Coronado has to offer. Private front and back patios with lush landscaping.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Coronado, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Coronado renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Coronado 1 BedroomsCoronado 2 BedroomsCoronado 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCoronado 3 BedroomsCoronado Apartments under $1,800Coronado Apartments under $2,200Coronado Apartments under $2,600Coronado Apartments under $2,800
Coronado Apartments with BalconyCoronado Apartments with GarageCoronado Apartments with GymCoronado Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCoronado Apartments with Move-in SpecialsCoronado Apartments with ParkingCoronado Apartments with Pool
Coronado Apartments with Washer-DryerCoronado Cheap PlacesCoronado Dog Friendly ApartmentsCoronado Furnished ApartmentsCoronado Luxury PlacesCoronado Pet Friendly PlacesCoronado Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CATemecula, CA
Encinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CASolana Beach, CAAlpine, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CA
Bostonia, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CALake San Marcos, CAWinter Gardens, CAImperial Beach, CADel Mar, CAFallbrook, CALa Presa, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College