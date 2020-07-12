312 Apartments for rent in Coronado, CA with parking
Kiss and tell me every time you do /Monte Carlo /Coronado II /The San Diego Zoo" (-- Polaris, "Coronado II")
And that right there is wonderful, quick outline of the great attractions of Coronado, California. It's a place you might want to consider moving to after visiting some of the amazing sights, all within a half-hour drive away. As long as you have the desire to live in a beach-centric community near the beautiful Hotel Del Coronado, and you can afford the high cost of living, this city is the place to be. Coronado was built to be a resort community, and it retains its original feel as a great vacation spot for the affluent. It's often referred to as Coronado Island, though it's technically connected to the rest of San Diego by an isthmus called the Silver Strand. Isth this the spot for you or isth it not? Read on to learn your rental options in Coronado.
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Coronado apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.