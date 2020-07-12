Apartment List
312 Apartments for rent in Coronado, CA with parking

Verified

1 of 47

16 Units Available
16 Units Available
Coronado
Broadstone Coronado on the Bay
1515 Second St, Coronado, CA
Studio
$1,790
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,509
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,176
1011 sqft
Just steps to the bay and blocks to the ferry, Tidelands Park and 75. Landscaped grounds feature a pool, putting green and fire pit. Apartments come with stainless steel kitchen appliances and patio/balcony overlooking water.

1 of 10

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Coronado
1523 1st St, Coronado
1523 1st Street, Coronado, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,350
780 sqft
The best location at a great price! Large 1 bedroom 1 bathroom fully renovated is located in downtown Coronado San Diego on the bay side.

1 of 12

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Coronado
1780 Avenida Del Mundo #601
1780 Avenida Del Mundo, Coronado, CA
2 Bedrooms
$7,500
1321 sqft
Coronado Shores- 2br/2ba Vacation Rental- Still Avail. for June 2020. - Available June 2020. This spacious condo has a sunny and open floor plan with a breathtaking view of San Diego Harbor from the 6th floor of the La Perla Tower.

1 of 10

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Coronado
1830 Avienda Del Mundo Unit 702
1830 Avenida del Mundo, Coronado, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,000
731 sqft
1830 Avienda Del Mundo Unit 702 Available 09/01/20 Beautiful Furnished One Bedroom in the Coronado Shores - Beautifully furnished one bedroom and one bathroom condo in the El Camino building at the Coronado Shores.

1 of 25

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Coronado
1140 Coronado Ave
1140 Coronado Avenue, Coronado, CA
6 Bedrooms
$40,000
4562 sqft
Coastal Beach Home built by Flagg Coastal Homes. Amazing beach views overlooking Sunset Park and Coronado's North Beach from both 1st and 2nd floors. The 6 bedroom/5 bath, sleeps 11 guests.

1 of 14

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Coronado
1022 E Ave
1022 E Avenue, Coronado, CA
5 Bedrooms
$8,000
3756 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Long Term-Great location, just blocks from the beach. This Spanish style home is luxurious and comfortable.

1 of 21

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Coronado
1109 Pine Street
1109 Pine Street, Coronado, CA
5 Bedrooms
$9,800
4100 sqft
AMAZING LOCATION! Furnished, long term. One of the best streets in Coronado, just a block from the beach. 5 bedrooms, 5 ½ bath is a 1/2 block to the beach in the Country Club Estates. Home boasts over 4,000 square feet of luxury living space.

1 of 19

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Coronado
250 Soledad Place
250 Soledad Place, Coronado, CA
4 Bedrooms
$13,000
3180 sqft
This tastefully remodeled beach home is conveniently located near Tidelands Park,with its beach and sports The Ferry Landing offering 10 restaurants in walking distance.

1 of 1

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Coronado
8 Green Turtle
8 Green Turtle Road, Coronado, CA
4 Bedrooms
$30,000
5248 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 8 Green Turtle in Coronado. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 21

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Coronado
431 Ocean Blvd.
431 Ocean Boulevard, Coronado, CA
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
2283 sqft
Home across from beach, view of the Pacific Ocean and Mexico. Prime property. Across bridge from ballpark/downtown San Diego. Flexible dates/bedrooms/pricing year round. Good for 2 or friends/family of 8+. Pets considered.

1 of 16

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Coronado
1107 F Avenue
1107 F Ave, Coronado, CA
4 Bedrooms
$17,900
3352 sqft
School-year rental. Newly constructed Designer's home steps to Main beach, close to Schools, Orange Ave & Hotel Del. Reverse floor plan - privacy, charm, ocean breezes. His & Her Master baths, private roof deck,fireplace, views.

1 of 25

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Coronado
82 ANTIGUA COURT
82 Antigua Court, Coronado, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1729 sqft
Exclusive Luxury Beach House rental in Coronado Cays. Tranquil,serene & comfortable. Waterfront condo with expansive west-facing deck. Fully & luxuriously furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bath + all amenities.

1 of 14

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Coronado
369 Glorietta Blvd.
369 Glorietta Pl, Coronado, CA
3 Bedrooms
$11,000
1517 sqft
This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, plenty of parking, a yard with a BBQ Grill, a full size washer and dryer that is located in the garage out back, linens, towels, a fully stocked kitchen, Wi-Fi, cable and AC.

1 of 22

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Coronado
1068 Isabella Avenue
1068 Isabella Avenue, Coronado, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
1532 sqft
Fantastic Location, steps to Coronado Beach. Three bedroom town home with attached single car garage. Two balconies upstairs and patio off the living room. Beds: King, queen and two twin beds. Washer and dryer in the garage.

1 of 12

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Coronado
533 F Ave.
533 F Avenue, Coronado, CA
2 Bedrooms
$8,500
1293 sqft
Just blocks away from everything Coronado has to offer, this 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo is sure to please.

1 of 13

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Coronado
67 Tunapuna Lane
67 Tunapuna Lane, Coronado, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1969 sqft
VACATION RENTAL-Escape the crowds of the Village and come relax at this beautiful Coronado Cays home right on the water. Go kayaking or paddle boarding right from your backyard. This home has 3 bedrooms, one downstairs and 3 full bathrooms.

1 of 13

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Coronado
861 G Ave
861 G Avenue, Coronado, CA
2 Bedrooms
$8,000
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully furnished down to the linens. Rental rates vary depending on desired month and length of stay. Check on availability. Spanish Bungalow. Great central location in Coronado Village. Come enjoy Orange Avenue shops, restaurants and Hotel Del.

1 of 20

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Coronado
759 F Ave
759 F Avenue, Coronado, CA
3 Bedrooms
$15,500
1832 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5bath, 2 story home in the heart of Coronado Village. This home is on a quiet street, just a few blocks away from everything the island offers.

1 of 10

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Coronado
639 Margarita
639 Margarita Avenue, Coronado, CA
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
1224 sqft
Charming 3 BD/2 BA home on a quiet, majestic-tree lined street of Coronado Island. Away from the hussle and bustle of the main part of the island, this home is the perfect place to relax and unwind on your summer vacation.

1 of 19

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Coronado
1033 Encino Row
1033 Encino Row, Coronado, CA
3 Bedrooms
$17,000
1800 sqft
Location, Location, Location. Just 2 blocks to the beach, on a quiet street, this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is sure to be the perfect spot for your next vacation.

1 of 10

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Coronado
814 D Ave
814 D Avenue, Coronado, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
825 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom 1 bath Coronado Island Vacation Rental. This home is fully furnished down to the linens. Comfortable furnishings, secure balcony area with BBQ and patio set.

1 of 18

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Coronado
1520 Ynez
1520 Ynez Place, Coronado, CA
2 Bedrooms
$8,000
1545 sqft
Spacious single level 2bd/2ba condo in a secure building in a great location in the village.

1 of 3

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Coronado
336 F Ave
336 F Avenue, Coronado, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
658 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom 2 bath Cottage home on

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Coronado
942 D Avenue
942 D Avenue, Coronado, CA
3 Bedrooms
$18,000
2358 sqft
Seasonal Vacation Rental. Check on availability. 26 night minimum. Freshly painted throughout home. New Carpet, New flooring in back bedrooms. Brand new furnishings. Large patio area off of living room.
City Guide for Coronado, CA

Kiss and tell me every time you do /Monte Carlo /Coronado II /The San Diego Zoo" (-- Polaris, "Coronado II")

And that right there is wonderful, quick outline of the great attractions of Coronado, California. It's a place you might want to consider moving to after visiting some of the amazing sights, all within a half-hour drive away. As long as you have the desire to live in a beach-centric community near the beautiful Hotel Del Coronado, and you can afford the high cost of living, this city is the place to be. Coronado was built to be a resort community, and it retains its original feel as a great vacation spot for the affluent. It's often referred to as Coronado Island, though it's technically connected to the rest of San Diego by an isthmus called the Silver Strand. Isth this the spot for you or isth it not? Read on to learn your rental options in Coronado.

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Coronado, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Coronado apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

