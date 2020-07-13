267 Apartments under $2,800 for rent in Coronado, CA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
15 Units Available
Coronado
Broadstone Coronado on the Bay
1515 Second St, Coronado, CA
Studio
$1,790
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,509
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,176
1011 sqft
Just steps to the bay and blocks to the ferry, Tidelands Park and 75. Landscaped grounds feature a pool, putting green and fire pit. Apartments come with stainless steel kitchen appliances and patio/balcony overlooking water.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Coronado
953 Adella Ave
953 Adella Avenue, Coronado, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,800
627 sqft
Beautiful 1/1 Coronado Village Furnished ADU/Upstairs Apartment - Visit the virtual tour by visiting here: https://my.matterport.
Results within 1 mile of Coronado
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:34pm
13 Units Available
Marina
Market Street Square
606 3rd Ave, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,421
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,008
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly, downtown apartments in historic neighborhood near the bay. Within walking distance to the San Diego Trolley line, PetCo Park and the Gaslamp district. Features include rooftop sundecks, Jacuzzi and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
74 Units Available
East Village
Park 12 II
100 Park Plaza, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,753
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,347
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,880
1146 sqft
A residence defined by avant architecture, breathtaking views, modern interiors, signature interior design, next-level amenities, personalized services and an unrivaled location that puts the best of San Diego at your door.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
167 Units Available
East Village
Park 12 -- The Collection
100 Park Plaza, San Diego, CA
Studio
$2,008
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,399
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,172
1374 sqft
A residence defined by avant architecture, breathtaking views, modern interiors, signature interior design, next-level amenities, personalized services and an unrivaled location that puts the best of San Diego at your door.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
141 Units Available
Marina
4th and J
372 4th Ave, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,706
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,040
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,290
1083 sqft
Welcome to 4th + J, a destination for chic living in San Diego, CA. We’ve created an eclectic brand-new community meant for productive days, free-spirited nights, and discovering all your city has to offer.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Barrio Logan
2149 National Ave
2149 National Avenue, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
350 sqft
2 Rooms 1 Bathroom/Kitchen/Yard Near Downtown SD - Property Id: 319719 Located in Barrio Logan near Arts District, Two large rooms plus kitchen and bath. Stainless appliances, new kitchen cabinets and new beautiful quartz counter top.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Marina
550 FRONT ST 607
550 Front Street, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,550
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
*Downt. San Diego Luxury Hi-Rise Livng. Gor. VIEWS - Property Id: 294247 *The Pinnacle is a luxury hi-rise including one of the best LOCATIONS in town because of the Elegance & Quality of the Units.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:44pm
1 Unit Available
Imperial Beach
133 Daisy Avenue
133 Daisy Avenue, Imperial Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
670 sqft
**MOVE IN SPECIAL!! $500 OFF ONE MONTHS RENT!!** Completely renovated two bedroom, one bath corner unit half is less than a half block away from the beach! This gorgeous unit features travertine tile flooring, in unit laundry, stainless appliances

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
East Village
325 7th Avenue
325 7th Avenue, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
933 sqft
Large 1 Bedroom with optional Second Bedroom/Den with ballpark views from the oversize WRAP AROUND BALCONY. Stunning Ballpark Location adjacent to one of the few Parks in the area.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Imperial Beach
849 Florence St
849 Florence Street, Imperial Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
750 sqft
Great little 2 bedroom in vibrant Imperial Beach. Enjoy the beach lifestyle in this laid back home with a beautiful shady yard and an enclosed covered patio to enjoy the evening outside.

1 of 29

Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
Marina
235 Market Street
235 Market Street, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1123 sqft
You will definitely want to check out this exciting 2BR/2BA furnished and upgraded condo in the Marina District! Walk right in to an open floor plan with a beautiful kitchen and living room, perfect for entertaining! This condo features a built-in

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Marina
620 State St Unit 123
620 State Street, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1035 sqft
Upgraded first floor 2 bed / 2 bath in coveted Marina District - Fully furnished - Upgraded beautiful 2B/2BA fully furnished unit available for lease in the Columbia Place building in the heart of the Marina District.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Egger Highlands
635 13th St #29
635 13th Street, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1219 sqft
635 13th #29 Available 08/03/20 ON THE BAY SIDE - LARGE 2 BEDROOM, 2 STORY CONDO WITH 2, MBR; EACH HAS A BATH - PLUS A 1/2 BATH DOWNSTAIRS. GATED COMPLEX WITH POOL AND HOT TUB. 2 ASSIGNED PARKING. BIKE PATH ENTRANCE STEPS FROM CONDO.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
East Village
206 Park Blvd. #306
206 Park Boulevard, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,150
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
206 Park Blvd. #306 Available 07/17/20 Fully Furnished 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Across from Ballpark! - South facing, large fully furnished unit with an open spacious floor plan, plenty of light and a great patio with tree top views.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Marina
101 Market #103
101 Market Street, San Diego, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,200
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully Furnished Downtown Marina District Condo Available July 1st! - MOVE-IN SPECIAL!!!! $500 FIRST MONTHS RENT. Beautiful Fully Furnished 1 bedroom/1 Bathroom condo at Atria Downtown.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Imperial Beach
311 Elder Avenue
311 Elder Avenue, Imperial Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1 sqft
Beautiful remodeled house, with hardwood flooring and tile through out. Huge back yard, new appliances. Walking distance to the beach. One car garage with laundry hookups. Pets will not be considered. Please call today to schedule a showing.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Gaslamp
445 Island
445 Island Avenue, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,700
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
COMPLETELY FURNISHED adorable Home in the Heart of the GAS LAMP District.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:44pm
1 Unit Available
Gaslamp
450 J Street
450 J Street, San Diego, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
993 sqft
JULY RENT FREEt!, 2Bdm 2Ba pristine Condo waiting for you, just bring your personal belongings. Located in the Heart of the Gaslamp District.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Marina
235 Market Street Unit 404
235 West Market Street, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Condo In Downtown - This 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Condo in Downtown Is a must see.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Imperial Beach
1202 Donax 14
1202 Donax Avenue, Imperial Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1284 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1202 Donax 14 Available 08/10/20 Beachy Condo in Imperial Beach - Spacious upstairs Condo 2 bedrooms + loft with 2 full baths in Imperial beach,near bayside biketrail jogging path.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Gaslamp
450 J St #5211
450 J St, San Diego, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1016 sqft
2bed/2bath Gaslamp City Square $2695/mnth - $2695 per month 2 bed/2 bath 1016 sq/ft condo at Gaslamp City Square. Fresh paint and brand new flooring! Amazing location in the heart of the Gaslamp District.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Imperial Beach
715 Carolina St
715 Carolina Street, Imperial Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
744 sqft
Quaint 2 Bedroom 1 Bath house with bonus room just 1/2 mile from the beach. Detached garage and large storage shed. New paint, upgraded bathroom and kitchen, black and stainless appliances, fenced front and large back yards.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Imperial Beach
1187 Donax Ave
1187 Donax Avenue, Imperial Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
750 sqft
Imperial Beach upstairs 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit. Conveniently located one block off Palm Ave., includes assigned parking, close to public transportation, dining, shopping, etc. Water and trash paid. On site laundry

Coronado rents declined over the past month

Coronado rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased marginally by 0.6% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Coronado stand at $2,955 for a one-bedroom apartment and $3,833 for a two-bedroom. Coronado's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the San Diego Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Coronado, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the San Diego metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Carlsbad has seen rents fall by 0.3% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the San Diego metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,540.
    • Oceanside has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $2,351, while one-bedrooms go for $1,812.
    • National City has the least expensive rents in the San Diego metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,323; rents decreased 0.1% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Coronado

    As rents have increased marginally in Coronado, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Coronado is less affordable for renters.

    • Though California's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year, cities across the state have seen both increases and decreases. For example, rents have fallen by 0.5% in Los Angeles.
    • Coronado's median two-bedroom rent of $3,833 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Coronado's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Coronado than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,102, where Coronado is nearly three-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Diego
    $1,570
    $2,040
    -0.3%
    0.4%
    Chula Vista
    $1,650
    $2,140
    0
    -1.3%
    Oceanside
    $1,810
    $2,350
    -0.1%
    1.3%
    Escondido
    $1,450
    $1,880
    0.1%
    -0.4%
    Carlsbad
    $1,960
    $2,540
    -0.3%
    1.3%
    El Cajon
    $1,270
    $1,650
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Vista
    $1,440
    $1,870
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    San Marcos
    $1,550
    $2,020
    -0.2%
    -0.2%
    Encinitas
    $1,920
    $2,500
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    National City
    $1,020
    $1,320
    -0.1%
    -0.8%
    La Mesa
    $1,440
    $1,870
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Spring Valley
    $1,350
    $1,760
    -0.1%
    -0.2%
    Coronado
    $2,950
    $3,830
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

