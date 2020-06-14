Apartment List
135 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Coronado, CA

Coronado
16 Units Available
Broadstone Coronado on the Bay
1515 Second St, Coronado, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,305
783 sqft
Just steps to the bay and blocks to the ferry, Tidelands Park and 75. Landscaped grounds feature a pool, putting green and fire pit. Apartments come with stainless steel kitchen appliances and patio/balcony overlooking water.

Coronado
1 Unit Available
1830 Avienda Del Mundo Unit 702
1830 Avenida del Mundo, Coronado, CA
1 Bedroom
$8,000
Beautiful Furnished One Bedroom in the Coronado Shores - Beautifully furnished one bedroom and one bathroom condo in the El Camino building at the Coronado Shores.

Coronado
1 Unit Available
915 Alameda Blvd
915 Alameda Boulevard, Coronado, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,500
Furnished Studio Back House - Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=yfxnzdcsBat This fully furnished studio back house in the village provides the perfect home base for your Coronado getaway.

Coronado
1 Unit Available
953 Adella Ave
953 Adella Avenue, Coronado, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,800
627 sqft
Beautiful 1/1 Coronado Village Furnished ADU/Upstairs Apartment - Visit the virtual tour by visiting here: https://my.matterport.

Coronado
1 Unit Available
1523 1st St, Coronado
1523 1st Street, Coronado, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,350
780 sqft
The best location at a great price! Large 1 bedroom 1 bathroom fully renovated is located in downtown Coronado San Diego on the bay side.

Coronado
1 Unit Available
1710 Avenida Del Mundo
1710 Avenida Del Mundo, Coronado, CA
1 Bedroom
$6,500
840 sqft
Spend your summer on Coronado's golden beach! One bedroom unit facing the gorgeous San Diego downtown skyline. Spacious 1 bedroom unit, utilities included*, and fully furnished.

Coronado
1 Unit Available
776 E Ave
776 E Avenue, Coronado, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
600 sqft
Quiet 1 br/1 ba home above garage.

Coronado
1 Unit Available
1770 Avenida del Mundo
1770 Avenida Del Mundo, Coronado, CA
1 Bedroom
$7,500
825 sqft
Vacation rental at the Coronado Shores. Beautifully furnished, TERRACE level unit offering sweeping, PANORAMIC views of Coronado Bridge, Bay & San Diego skyline.

Coronado
1 Unit Available
474 G Avenue
474 G Avenue, Coronado, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,500
534 sqft
Welcome home to this charming and quaint one bedroom/one bath casita on Coronado Island.

Coronado
1 Unit Available
1830 Avenida del Mundo
1830 Avenida Del Mundo, Coronado, CA
1 Bedroom
$6,500
756 sqft
Seasonal rental-26 night minimum stay, fully furnished down to the linens. Rental rates vary depending on desired month and length of stay. Check on availability.
$
East Village
70 Units Available
Park 12 II
100 Park Center Plaza, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,174
913 sqft
A residence defined by avant architecture, breathtaking views, modern interiors, signature interior design, next-level amenities, personalized services and an unrivaled location that puts the best of San Diego at your door.
$
East Village
179 Units Available
Park 12 -- The Collection
100 Park Plaza, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,297
850 sqft
A residence defined by avant architecture, breathtaking views, modern interiors, signature interior design, next-level amenities, personalized services and an unrivaled location that puts the best of San Diego at your door.
Marina
10 Units Available
Market Street Square
606 3rd Ave, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,727
823 sqft
Pet-friendly, downtown apartments in historic neighborhood near the bay. Within walking distance to the San Diego Trolley line, PetCo Park and the Gaslamp district. Features include rooftop sundecks, Jacuzzi and swimming pool.
Marina
149 Units Available
4th and J
372 4th Ave, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,225
664 sqft
Welcome to 4th + J, a destination for chic living in San Diego, CA. We’ve created an eclectic brand-new community meant for productive days, free-spirited nights, and discovering all your city has to offer.

East Village
1 Unit Available
206 Park Blvd. #306
206 Park Boulevard, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,150
761 sqft
206 Park Blvd. #306 Available 07/17/20 Fully Furnished 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Across from Ballpark! - South facing, large fully furnished unit with an open spacious floor plan, plenty of light and a great patio with tree top views.

Imperial Beach
1 Unit Available
1207 Donax Ave
1207 Donax Avenue, Imperial Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
550 sqft
Upgraded Unit in Gated Complex - This private 9 unit complex is located only 12 short blocks to white sandy beaches, 10 minutes to Coronado, and close to all that Imperial Beach has to offer! This 1 bedroom 1 bath upstairs condo features quartz

Marina
1 Unit Available
101 Market #103
101 Market Street, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
685 sqft
101 Market #103 Available 07/01/20 Fully Furnished Downtown Marina District Condo Available July 1st! - Beautiful Fully Furnished 1 bedroom/1 Bathroom condo at Atria Downtown.

Marina
1 Unit Available
820 West G St
820 West G Street, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,150
780 sqft
The best location at a great price! Large 1 bedroom 1 bathroom fully renovated is located in downtown San Diego with bay view.

Marina
1 Unit Available
120 Island Ave
120 Island Avenue, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,185
935 sqft
RARELY AVAILABLE, LIGHT, BRIGHT, AIRY, COZY, & SPACIOUS 1 bed/1 bath, in the heart of the beautiful Marina district, WALKING DISTANCE TO EVERYTHING: the wildly popular farmers market, restaurants, cafes, bars, & boutiques, the train, trolley,

East Village
1 Unit Available
325 7th Avenue
325 7th Avenue, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,800
984 sqft
DIRECT BALLPARK VIEWS, WATCH THE ENTIRE SEASON FROM THIS INCREDIBLE CONDO! Large 1 Bedroom with optional Second Bedroom/Den with ballpark views from the oversize WRAP AROUND BALCONY.

East Village
1 Unit Available
253 10Th Ave
253 North 10th Avenue, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,000
739 sqft
This ultra chic, fully furnished condo really has it all! Take in the expansive city, Coronado bay & bridge views w/ floor to ceiling windows while you watch a padres game from your bed or balcony.

Marina
1 Unit Available
Cityfront Terrace
500 W Harbor Dr, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,200
975 sqft
Gem Located At City Front Terrace!! - Address: 500 W Harbor Dr UNIT 1705, San Diego, CA 92101 Appointment: Chris 760-992-3350 Amazing location!!! This stylish remodeled top floor condo is located in the Soap Factory Building at Cityfront Terrace.

Marina
1 Unit Available
701 Kettner Blvd
701 Kettner Boulevard, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
692 sqft
This 1 bedroom condo for rent at Park Row is available and ready for move in. This unit features features a large patio off of the living area, which is perfect for added space to relax/entertain. The hardwood flooring throughout looks great.
$
Midway District
15 Units Available
Stonewood Gardens
3833 Midway Dr, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,816
650 sqft
Great location close to Midway Drive and Sports Arena Drive. Community features a heated pool, spa and dog run. Units have ceiling fans, private patio/balconies and spacious closets.

June 2020 Coronado Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Coronado Rent Report. Coronado rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Coronado rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Coronado rents declined slightly over the past month

Coronado rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Coronado stand at $2,957 for a one-bedroom apartment and $3,836 for a two-bedroom. Coronado's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the San Diego Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Coronado, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the San Diego metro, 7 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Carlsbad has the most expensive rents in the San Diego metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,548; the city has also seen rent growth of 3.0% over the past year, the fastest in the metro.
    • National City has seen rents fall by 1.6% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It also has the least expensive rents in the San Diego metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,324.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Coronado

    As rents have increased slightly in Coronado, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Coronado is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Coronado's median two-bedroom rent of $3,836 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.1% increase in Coronado.
    • While Coronado's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Portland (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Coronado than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,104, where Coronado is nearly three-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Diego
    $1,580
    $2,050
    -0.2%
    0.8%
    Chula Vista
    $1,650
    $2,140
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Oceanside
    $1,810
    $2,350
    -0.1%
    2%
    Escondido
    $1,450
    $1,880
    0
    0.5%
    Carlsbad
    $1,960
    $2,550
    -0.3%
    3%
    El Cajon
    $1,270
    $1,650
    0
    -0.3%
    Vista
    $1,440
    $1,870
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    San Marcos
    $1,560
    $2,020
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    Encinitas
    $1,930
    $2,500
    -0.1%
    1.9%
    National City
    $1,020
    $1,320
    0
    -1.6%
    La Mesa
    $1,440
    $1,870
    0
    0.4%
    Spring Valley
    $1,360
    $1,760
    -0.1%
    -1.1%
    Coronado
    $2,960
    $3,840
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Solana Beach
    $2,280
    $2,950
    -0.4%
    2.4%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

