Apartment List
/
CA
/
coronado
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:13 AM

164 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Coronado, CA

Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Coronado
17 Units Available
Broadstone Coronado on the Bay
1515 Second St, Coronado, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,021
1011 sqft
Just steps to the bay and blocks to the ferry, Tidelands Park and 75. Landscaped grounds feature a pool, putting green and fire pit. Apartments come with stainless steel kitchen appliances and patio/balcony overlooking water.

1 of 12

Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Coronado
1 Unit Available
1780 Avenida Del Mundo #601
1780 Avenida Del Mundo, Coronado, CA
2 Bedrooms
$7,500
1321 sqft
Coronado Shores- 2br/2ba Vacation Rental- Still Avail. for June 2020. - Available June 2020. This spacious condo has a sunny and open floor plan with a breathtaking view of San Diego Harbor from the 6th floor of the La Perla Tower.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Coronado
1 Unit Available
41 Kingston Court
41 Kingston Court South, Coronado, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1650 sqft
Newly upgraded unit, fully furnished, ready and waiting to welcome you. Waterfront condo with a dock for your 32' boat. Patio on southern side with comfortable seating to enjoy the activities that make this a desired vacation location.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Coronado
1 Unit Available
428 H Ave
428 H Avenue, Coronado, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
1656 sqft
August and September Rental ONLY2 bedroom/2 full baths detached home on Coronado Island. Completely remodeled from kitchen to bathrooms, this home is the perfect to place to unwind and enjoy summer on the island.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Coronado
1 Unit Available
533 F Ave.
533 F Avenue, Coronado, CA
2 Bedrooms
$8,500
1293 sqft
Just blocks away from everything Coronado has to offer, this 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo is sure to please.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Coronado
1 Unit Available
861 G Ave
861 G Avenue, Coronado, CA
2 Bedrooms
$8,000
1250 sqft
Fully furnished down to the linens. Rental rates vary depending on desired month and length of stay. Check on availability. Spanish Bungalow. Great central location in Coronado Village. Come enjoy Orange Avenue shops, restaurants and Hotel Del.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Coronado
1 Unit Available
1625 Glorietta
1625 Glorietta Boulevard, Coronado, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
896 sqft
Seasonal Rental - 26 night minimum stay - Fully furnished down to the linens. Rental rates vary depending on desired month and length of stay. Check on availability. Cozy 2bd/2ba town home with an amazing view of the Glorietta bay and yacht club.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Coronado
1 Unit Available
516 I Ave
516 I Avenue, Coronado, CA
2 Bedrooms
$11,500
1377 sqft
This lovely summer rental is fully equipped with everything you need for your Coronado Island Vacation. This 2/3 bedroom, 2 bath home offers a feeling of spaciousness with its open living and dining room area.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Coronado
1 Unit Available
1520 Ynez
1520 Ynez Place, Coronado, CA
2 Bedrooms
$8,000
1545 sqft
Spacious single level 2bd/2ba condo in a secure building in a great location in the village.

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Coronado
1 Unit Available
336 F Ave
336 F Avenue, Coronado, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
658 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom 2 bath Cottage home on Coronado Island. This home has a beautiful yard all set up for the perfect family BBQ's. Inside you will find everything you need to make your island vacation comfortable and relaxing.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Coronado
1 Unit Available
911 E Ave
911 E Avenue, Coronado, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1262 sqft
Seasonal Rental- 26 night minimum stay, fully furnished down to the linens. Rental rates vary depending on desired month and length of stay. Check on availability. This home is not available in July.
Results within 1 mile of Coronado
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
$
East Village
181 Units Available
Park 12 -- The Collection
100 Park Plaza, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,172
1374 sqft
A residence defined by avant architecture, breathtaking views, modern interiors, signature interior design, next-level amenities, personalized services and an unrivaled location that puts the best of San Diego at your door.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
$
East Village
73 Units Available
Park 12 II
100 Park Center Plaza, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,980
1146 sqft
A residence defined by avant architecture, breathtaking views, modern interiors, signature interior design, next-level amenities, personalized services and an unrivaled location that puts the best of San Diego at your door.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Marina
150 Units Available
4th and J
372 4th Ave, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,290
1083 sqft
Welcome to 4th + J, a destination for chic living in San Diego, CA. We’ve created an eclectic brand-new community meant for productive days, free-spirited nights, and discovering all your city has to offer.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 09:44am
Marina
1 Unit Available
235 Market Street
235 Market Street, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1123 sqft
You will definitely want to check out this exciting 2BR/2BA furnished and upgraded condo in the Marina District! Walk right in to an open floor plan with a beautiful kitchen and living room, perfect for entertaining! This condo features a built-in

1 of 20

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
East Village
1 Unit Available
325 7TH STREET 807
325 7th Ave, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
972 sqft
Unit 807 Available 07/02/20 2BED/2BATH-Luxurious Apartment- S.D. Downtown - Property Id: 152658 Newly remodeled! It has hard-wooden floors, granite counter tops, glass-walled showers, A.C.

1 of 17

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Marina
1 Unit Available
555 Front St. #1703
555 Front St, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,100
1215 sqft
Downtown Condo with Ocean Views, Pool, Underground Parking - Spectacular ocean and bay views from every room in this spacious 17th floor, 2 bedroom/ 2 bath condo. Enjoy one of the best water views in downtown San Diego with floor to ceiling windows.

1 of 18

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Marina
1 Unit Available
655 Columbia St #311
655 Columbia Street, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1016 sqft
2BR 2BA Downtown Marina District Condo - Updated Throughout, Freshly Painted, Pet Friendly - *****AVAILABLE NOW******* **$300 off first full months rent is lease starts by June 1st.** **Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application.

1 of 20

Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Marina
1 Unit Available
700 W Harbor Dr. #1602
700 W Harbor Dr, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,499
1283 sqft
Park Place ~ Downtown Marina District - 2 Br 2 Ba Condo Available Now with Amazing Views from every window! This residence offers panoramic views day & night to the San Diego bay, Downtown & beyond with tons of Natural light throughout the unit.

1 of 19

Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Marina
1 Unit Available
751 West G Street
751 West G Street, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1375 sqft
Experience downtown living to the fullest. Single story corner lot unit in a luxury complex.

1 of 16

Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Marina
1 Unit Available
620 State St Unit 123
620 State Street, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1035 sqft
620 State St Unit 123 Available 07/01/20 Upgraded first floor 2 bed / 2 bath in coveted Marina District - Fully furnished - Upgraded beautiful 2B/2BA fully furnished unit available for lease in the Columbia Place building in the heart of the Marina

1 of 22

Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Gaslamp
1 Unit Available
450 J St #5211
450 J St, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1016 sqft
2bed/2bath Gaslamp City Square $2695/mnth - $2695 per month 2 bed/2 bath 1016 sq/ft condo at Gaslamp City Square. Fresh paint and brand new flooring! Amazing location in the heart of the Gaslamp District.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Gaslamp
1 Unit Available
530 K Street
530 K Street, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1119 sqft
Beautiful downtown condo in Trellis, close to Petco Park, Gaslamp, Shopping and all attractions. Bright, spacious unit with great views.

1 of 48

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Marina
1 Unit Available
700 W Harbor Drive
700 West Harbor Drive, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1013 sqft
Amazing View!!!!! Located in the most desirable Marina District. This residence offers panoramic and unobstructed forever views day & night to the San Diego bay, Coronado and beyond.

June 2020 Coronado Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Coronado Rent Report. Coronado rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Coronado rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Coronado Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Coronado Rent Report. Coronado rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Coronado rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Coronado rents declined slightly over the past month

Coronado rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Coronado stand at $2,957 for a one-bedroom apartment and $3,836 for a two-bedroom. Coronado's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the San Diego Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Coronado, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the San Diego metro, 7 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Carlsbad has the most expensive rents in the San Diego metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,548; the city has also seen rent growth of 3.0% over the past year, the fastest in the metro.
    • National City has seen rents fall by 1.6% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It also has the least expensive rents in the San Diego metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,324.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Coronado

    As rents have increased slightly in Coronado, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Coronado is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Coronado's median two-bedroom rent of $3,836 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.1% increase in Coronado.
    • While Coronado's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Portland (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Coronado than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,104, where Coronado is nearly three-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Diego
    $1,580
    $2,050
    -0.2%
    0.8%
    Chula Vista
    $1,650
    $2,140
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Oceanside
    $1,810
    $2,350
    -0.1%
    2%
    Escondido
    $1,450
    $1,880
    0
    0.5%
    Carlsbad
    $1,960
    $2,550
    -0.3%
    3%
    El Cajon
    $1,270
    $1,650
    0
    -0.3%
    Vista
    $1,440
    $1,870
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    San Marcos
    $1,560
    $2,020
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    Encinitas
    $1,930
    $2,500
    -0.1%
    1.9%
    National City
    $1,020
    $1,320
    0
    -1.6%
    La Mesa
    $1,440
    $1,870
    0
    0.4%
    Spring Valley
    $1,360
    $1,760
    -0.1%
    -1.1%
    Coronado
    $2,960
    $3,840
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Solana Beach
    $2,280
    $2,950
    -0.4%
    2.4%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Coronado 1 BedroomsCoronado 2 BedroomsCoronado 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCoronado 3 BedroomsCoronado Apartments under $1,800Coronado Apartments under $2,200Coronado Apartments under $2,600Coronado Apartments under $2,800
    Coronado Apartments with BalconyCoronado Apartments with GarageCoronado Apartments with GymCoronado Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCoronado Apartments with Move-in SpecialsCoronado Apartments with ParkingCoronado Apartments with Pool
    Coronado Apartments with Washer-DryerCoronado Cheap PlacesCoronado Dog Friendly ApartmentsCoronado Furnished ApartmentsCoronado Luxury PlacesCoronado Pet Friendly PlacesCoronado Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CATemecula, CA
    Encinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CASolana Beach, CAAlpine, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CA
    Bostonia, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CALake San Marcos, CAWinter Gardens, CAImperial Beach, CADel Mar, CAFallbrook, CALa Presa, CA

    Apartments Near Colleges

    University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
    San Diego City CollegePalomar College
    San Diego Mesa College