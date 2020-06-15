All apartments in Corona
4313 Owens Street
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:30 PM

4313 Owens Street

4313 Owens Street · (951) 237-2172
Location

4313 Owens Street, Corona, CA 92883
Dos Lagos

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$2,400

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1857 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
media room
This home is Turn Key ready and located in the Shady Grove community at Dos Logos. This is a resort living 55+ Flex gated community. Open floor plan with the master suite on the main floor, large walk in closet and private bath. Upstairs you have 2 bedrooms and a loft that can be used as another living room, office or fun zone. The kitchen has recessed lighting, lots of granite counter space and a small butler pantry area. The home features custom archways and includes Tile and laminate flooring. This is just across the street from Dos Logos Shopping Center with luxury dinning and a movie theater. Dos Logos has many concert nights and a lake front walking path. Close to and easy access to the 15, 91 Freeways, and toll roads.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4313 Owens Street have any available units?
4313 Owens Street has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Corona, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corona Rent Report.
What amenities does 4313 Owens Street have?
Some of 4313 Owens Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4313 Owens Street currently offering any rent specials?
4313 Owens Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4313 Owens Street pet-friendly?
No, 4313 Owens Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corona.
Does 4313 Owens Street offer parking?
No, 4313 Owens Street does not offer parking.
Does 4313 Owens Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4313 Owens Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4313 Owens Street have a pool?
No, 4313 Owens Street does not have a pool.
Does 4313 Owens Street have accessible units?
No, 4313 Owens Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4313 Owens Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4313 Owens Street has units with dishwashers.
