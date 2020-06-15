4313 Owens Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities media room

This home is Turn Key ready and located in the Shady Grove community at Dos Logos. This is a resort living 55+ Flex gated community. Open floor plan with the master suite on the main floor, large walk in closet and private bath. Upstairs you have 2 bedrooms and a loft that can be used as another living room, office or fun zone. The kitchen has recessed lighting, lots of granite counter space and a small butler pantry area. The home features custom archways and includes Tile and laminate flooring. This is just across the street from Dos Logos Shopping Center with luxury dinning and a movie theater. Dos Logos has many concert nights and a lake front walking path. Close to and easy access to the 15, 91 Freeways, and toll roads.