Sierra Del Oro Apartments

Unit Amenities fireplace dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court pool hot tub tennis court parking gym bbq/grill business center internet access playground sauna

Set against the panoramic Santa Ana mountains, Sierra Del Oro's 1- and 2- bedroom apartment homes are an oasis at the center of it all. Savor life in a prestigious neighborhood with nearby parks, top-notch schools, and golf with a view. Escape from the bustle of the city with a short drive into the mountains, where you'll enjoy horseback riding, hiking, or the relaxing Glen Ivy Hot Springs Spa. Plus, you're moments away from more than 50 premier shops and restaurants at The Promenade Shops at Dos Lagos. Located in the popular community of Corona, Sierra Del Oro boasts a commuter-friendly location adjacent to the 91 Freeway, 241 Toll Road, 71 Expressway, and the 15 Freeway, easily connecting you to points throughout Orange County and the Inland Empire. After a long day's work, relax in front of your fireplace or take a refreshing dip in one of the two sparkling pools and spa. Stretch your legs and enjoy a game of doubles on the lighted tennis court or challenge your friends to some hoops on the full-size basketball courts. Sierra Del Oro - Life in Motion.