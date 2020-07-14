All apartments in Corona
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:08 AM

Sierra Del Oro Apartments

Open Now until 5pm
1456 Serfas Club Dr · (951) 476-3298
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Lease Today and Receive Up To $750 Off Your Move! *Select Homes
Location

1456 Serfas Club Dr, Corona, CA 92882

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit D202 · Avail. Aug 9

$1,655

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 704 sqft

Unit N208 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,680

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 704 sqft

Unit O106 · Avail. now

$1,699

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 704 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit J204 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,865

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 906 sqft

Unit J308 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,880

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 906 sqft

Unit C306 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,899

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 906 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sierra Del Oro Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
hot tub
tennis court
parking
gym
bbq/grill
business center
internet access
playground
sauna
Set against the panoramic Santa Ana mountains, Sierra Del Oro's 1- and 2- bedroom apartment homes are an oasis at the center of it all. Savor life in a prestigious neighborhood with nearby parks, top-notch schools, and golf with a view. Escape from the bustle of the city with a short drive into the mountains, where you'll enjoy horseback riding, hiking, or the relaxing Glen Ivy Hot Springs Spa. Plus, you're moments away from more than 50 premier shops and restaurants at The Promenade Shops at Dos Lagos. Located in the popular community of Corona, Sierra Del Oro boasts a commuter-friendly location adjacent to the 91 Freeway, 241 Toll Road, 71 Expressway, and the 15 Freeway, easily connecting you to points throughout Orange County and the Inland Empire. After a long day's work, relax in front of your fireplace or take a refreshing dip in one of the two sparkling pools and spa. Stretch your legs and enjoy a game of doubles on the lighted tennis court or challenge your friends to some hoops on the full-size basketball courts. Sierra Del Oro - Life in Motion.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sierra Del Oro Apartments have any available units?
Sierra Del Oro Apartments has 20 units available starting at $1,655 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Corona, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corona Rent Report.
What amenities does Sierra Del Oro Apartments have?
Some of Sierra Del Oro Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sierra Del Oro Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Sierra Del Oro Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Lease Today and Receive Up To $750 Off Your Move! *Select Homes
Is Sierra Del Oro Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Sierra Del Oro Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Sierra Del Oro Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Sierra Del Oro Apartments offers parking.
Does Sierra Del Oro Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Sierra Del Oro Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Sierra Del Oro Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Sierra Del Oro Apartments has a pool.
Does Sierra Del Oro Apartments have accessible units?
No, Sierra Del Oro Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Sierra Del Oro Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sierra Del Oro Apartments has units with dishwashers.
