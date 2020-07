Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel bathtub carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr gym parking playground pool pool table 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access business center e-payments online portal

We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Camden Sierra at Otay Ranch is located in the exclusive suburban community of Otay Ranch in San Diego, California. We feature townhomes with attached garages, and 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes. Inside our pet-friendly community, you will discover a resort-style swimming pool and spa, fully equipped fitness center and billiards room. Surrounded by rolling hills, walking and biking trails, the views of South San Diego are incredible. Shopping, dining and entertainment is just a short walk away. We are close to the Otay Ranch Town Center Mall and boast easy access to I-805 and the 125 toll road. Please note that all floor plan availability is subject to change. Call for details.