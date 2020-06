Amenities

This is a 4 Bedroom, 2 1/2 bath two story two car garage in Eastlake. Minutes away from shopping, freeway and restaurants. Pedestrian friendly neighborhood with walkability to and from the man made lake and the parks. Large upstairs loft area and both family room with a fireplace and a living room area with a dining area. Master bedroom has a very spacious walk in closet and both a sunken tub and shower with dual sink. This home has it all.