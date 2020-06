Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome Home! Single family home in Chula Vista is vacant and ready to move in! Large flat backyard with green grass and landscaping. Master bedroom features two large closets and family room has a brick fireplace. New paint, laminate flooring, carpet and baseboards.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.