907 Caminito Estrella

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

3 BR, 2.5 BA Single Family Home with 2 car garage. Nice Canyon Rim Views with no neighbors behind. Low maintenance backyard set-up for entertaining.



Approx. BR sizes:

1.) Master 14' X 13'

2.) BR2 12 X 11

3.) BR3 10 X 10



S/S Gas Stove & Microwave. Gas Fireplace & Vaulted Ceiling in LR



Garage with Built In Cabinets & Washer/Dryer Hookups



Very nice Aspire/Encore Complex located very close to shopping & freeway.



Multiple Children's play areas located through out complex



Tenants need to bring their own Refrigerator & are responsible for all Utilities (Water, Trash, and SDG&E).



No Smoking & No Pets



1 Year Lease Required



$35 Application Fee required for all tenants 18 yrs of age & older



Please don't disturb current tenants.



Feel free to stop by our Open House on Sunday 26-January from 3:30 to 4:45 pm.



Any property questions, please contact BRE Agent # 01942222 Mike Andrade @ 619-261-5889.