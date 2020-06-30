All apartments in Chula Vista
Last updated February 11 2020 at 3:47 AM

907 Caminito Estrella

907 Caminito Estrella · No Longer Available
Location

907 Caminito Estrella, Chula Vista, CA 91910
Rancho - Del Rey

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3 BR, 2.5 BA Single Family Home with 2 car garage. Nice Canyon Rim Views with no neighbors behind. Low maintenance backyard set-up for entertaining.

Approx. BR sizes:
1.) Master 14' X 13'
2.) BR2 12 X 11
3.) BR3 10 X 10

S/S Gas Stove & Microwave. Gas Fireplace & Vaulted Ceiling in LR

Garage with Built In Cabinets & Washer/Dryer Hookups

Very nice Aspire/Encore Complex located very close to shopping & freeway.

Multiple Children's play areas located through out complex

Tenants need to bring their own Refrigerator & are responsible for all Utilities (Water, Trash, and SDG&E).

No Smoking & No Pets

1 Year Lease Required

$35 Application Fee required for all tenants 18 yrs of age & older

Please don't disturb current tenants.

Feel free to stop by our Open House on Sunday 26-January from 3:30 to 4:45 pm.

Any property questions, please contact BRE Agent # 01942222 Mike Andrade @ 619-261-5889.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 907 Caminito Estrella have any available units?
907 Caminito Estrella doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 907 Caminito Estrella have?
Some of 907 Caminito Estrella's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 907 Caminito Estrella currently offering any rent specials?
907 Caminito Estrella is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 907 Caminito Estrella pet-friendly?
No, 907 Caminito Estrella is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 907 Caminito Estrella offer parking?
Yes, 907 Caminito Estrella offers parking.
Does 907 Caminito Estrella have units with washers and dryers?
No, 907 Caminito Estrella does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 907 Caminito Estrella have a pool?
No, 907 Caminito Estrella does not have a pool.
Does 907 Caminito Estrella have accessible units?
No, 907 Caminito Estrella does not have accessible units.
Does 907 Caminito Estrella have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 907 Caminito Estrella has units with dishwashers.

