907 Caminito Estrella

Amenities
3 BR, 2.5 BA Single Family Home with 2 car garage. Nice Canyon Rim Views with no neighbors behind. Low maintenance backyard set-up for entertaining.
Approx. BR sizes:
1.) Master 14' X 13'
2.) BR2 12 X 11
3.) BR3 10 X 10
S/S Gas Stove & Microwave. Gas Fireplace & Vaulted Ceiling in LR
Garage with Built In Cabinets & Washer/Dryer Hookups
Very nice Aspire/Encore Complex located very close to shopping & freeway.
Multiple Children's play areas located through out complex
Tenants need to bring their own Refrigerator & are responsible for all Utilities (Water, Trash, and SDG&E).
No Smoking & No Pets
1 Year Lease Required
$35 Application Fee required for all tenants 18 yrs of age & older
Please don't disturb current tenants.
Feel free to stop by our Open House on Sunday 26-January from 3:30 to 4:45 pm.
Any property questions, please contact BRE Agent # 01942222 Mike Andrade @ 619-261-5889.