Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

827 Cinnamon Court

827 Cinnamon Court · No Longer Available
Location

827 Cinnamon Court, Chula Vista, CA 91910

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Must See! Beautiful Upgraded Two Bed Townhome In Rancho Del Rey - Chula Vista - Gorgeous two bedroom townhome in the Windsor Trail community of Rancho Del Rey. Tucked away in a quiet cul-de-sac, property offers custom features, including ample island kitchen with extra cabinet space, refrigerated wine rack, cozy kitchen nook, separate dining area, custom double pane windows throughout, ceiling fans, fireplace, central a/c and heat. Two car garage with additional storage space with washer and dryer included. Fenced backyard with extra large enclosed jacuzzi and gazebo. Walking & running trails surround the area and minutes away from shopping, restaurants, schools. Close to freeways 805 and 125.

Property Features:

* Two Car Garage

* Washer & Dryer

* Fireplace

* Jacuzzi

* Fireplace

* Fenced Backyard

***Tenants Pay For All Utilities: Water, Trash, Internet, Cable***

Pets under 20 lbs accepted.

Call or text agent Bianca Caliguri for details at 619-840-0282 or email at biancaccaliguri@gmail.com

For applications go to adventmgmt.com

(RLNE4620743)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

