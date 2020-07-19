827 Cinnamon Court

Amenities
Must See! Beautiful Upgraded Two Bed Townhome In Rancho Del Rey - Chula Vista - Gorgeous two bedroom townhome in the Windsor Trail community of Rancho Del Rey. Tucked away in a quiet cul-de-sac, property offers custom features, including ample island kitchen with extra cabinet space, refrigerated wine rack, cozy kitchen nook, separate dining area, custom double pane windows throughout, ceiling fans, fireplace, central a/c and heat. Two car garage with additional storage space with washer and dryer included. Fenced backyard with extra large enclosed jacuzzi and gazebo. Walking & running trails surround the area and minutes away from shopping, restaurants, schools. Close to freeways 805 and 125.
Property Features:
* Two Car Garage
* Washer & Dryer
* Fireplace
* Jacuzzi
* Fenced Backyard
***Tenants Pay For All Utilities: Water, Trash, Internet, Cable***
Pets under 20 lbs accepted.
Call or text agent Bianca Caliguri for details at 619-840-0282 or email at biancaccaliguri@gmail.com
For applications go to adventmgmt.com
