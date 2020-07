Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

823 Caminito Siena Available 07/15/20 Beautiful home in SUNBOW! - Features 4br 2.5 bath.

This home has solar panels, so expect your SDGE bill to be about $10/mo!!!

Downstairs features an open floor plan with slate flooring, Central AC.

Large Master bedroom with spacious walk in closet.

Laundry located upstairs for added convenience.

Patio has stamped concrete and low maintenance yard.

Small pets OK: $300 deposit



(RLNE5906382)