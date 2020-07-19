All apartments in Chula Vista
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

793 Caminito Francisco #5

793 Caminito Francisco · No Longer Available
Location

793 Caminito Francisco, Chula Vista, CA 91913
Otay Ranch Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
garage
Townhome living at its finest! 3 bedroom + loft, 2.5 bathrooms, double attached - Townhome living at its finest! 3 bedroom + loft, 2.5 bathrooms, double attached garage, inside unit laundry room, end unit with fully fenced yard, large county kitchen with tons of cabinet space, formal dining room, huge living room with fpl and entertainment center, Harry Potter closet, big bedrooms for the kids, loft/family and a truly great master bedroom with walk-in closet and dressing area. High ceilings and arched doorways are attractive designers touches.

Flooring consists of wood laminate and carpet. Patio is L shaped and will be professionally maintained. Central AC will keep your family cool during those hot summer days. This family friendly community offers an Olympic size gated pool. You may walk 1 block to a community park, catch the bus or take a short drive to major shopping.

(RLNE3531492)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 793 Caminito Francisco #5 have any available units?
793 Caminito Francisco #5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 793 Caminito Francisco #5 have?
Some of 793 Caminito Francisco #5's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 793 Caminito Francisco #5 currently offering any rent specials?
793 Caminito Francisco #5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 793 Caminito Francisco #5 pet-friendly?
No, 793 Caminito Francisco #5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 793 Caminito Francisco #5 offer parking?
Yes, 793 Caminito Francisco #5 offers parking.
Does 793 Caminito Francisco #5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 793 Caminito Francisco #5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 793 Caminito Francisco #5 have a pool?
Yes, 793 Caminito Francisco #5 has a pool.
Does 793 Caminito Francisco #5 have accessible units?
No, 793 Caminito Francisco #5 does not have accessible units.
Does 793 Caminito Francisco #5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 793 Caminito Francisco #5 does not have units with dishwashers.
