793 Caminito Francisco #5

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage walk in closets pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry pool garage

Townhome living at its finest! 3 bedroom + loft, 2.5 bathrooms, double attached - Townhome living at its finest! 3 bedroom + loft, 2.5 bathrooms, double attached garage, inside unit laundry room, end unit with fully fenced yard, large county kitchen with tons of cabinet space, formal dining room, huge living room with fpl and entertainment center, Harry Potter closet, big bedrooms for the kids, loft/family and a truly great master bedroom with walk-in closet and dressing area. High ceilings and arched doorways are attractive designers touches.



Flooring consists of wood laminate and carpet. Patio is L shaped and will be professionally maintained. Central AC will keep your family cool during those hot summer days. This family friendly community offers an Olympic size gated pool. You may walk 1 block to a community park, catch the bus or take a short drive to major shopping.



