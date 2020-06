Amenities

Beautifully maintained 1 BR 1 BA corner unit condo. On second floor, so no noise from neighbors above. There is a spacious balcony and full size washer and dryer in the balcony closet. Granite countertops in bathroom and kitchen and stainless steel appliances. Newly installed carpet and freshly painted walls waiting for the new tenant. Condo is centrally located near the 805, near Sharp Hospital and near many shops and restaurants.