Chula Vista, CA
764 Eastshore Ter
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

764 Eastshore Ter

764 Eastshore Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

764 Eastshore Terrace, Chula Vista, CA 91913
Eastlake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Rental Terms

Rent: $1,850
Application Fee: $40
Security Deposit: $1,750
Available 2/8/19

Pet Policy

Cats not allowed
Dogs not allowed

Lake View! 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath condo with AC, 1 car garage plus parking space. Approx. 937 sq. ft. Enjoy the community pool or relax on the patio with a beautiful lake view. Appliances include: stove, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, disposal, stackable washer & dryer (no warranty). Wood and tile floors, carpeted staircase. No pets, Tenant pays all utilities except for water, trash and sewer. 1 year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 764 Eastshore Ter have any available units?
764 Eastshore Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 764 Eastshore Ter have?
Some of 764 Eastshore Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 764 Eastshore Ter currently offering any rent specials?
764 Eastshore Ter isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 764 Eastshore Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 764 Eastshore Ter is pet friendly.
Does 764 Eastshore Ter offer parking?
Yes, 764 Eastshore Ter does offer parking.
Does 764 Eastshore Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 764 Eastshore Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 764 Eastshore Ter have a pool?
Yes, 764 Eastshore Ter has a pool.
Does 764 Eastshore Ter have accessible units?
No, 764 Eastshore Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 764 Eastshore Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 764 Eastshore Ter has units with dishwashers.
