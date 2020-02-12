764 Eastshore Ter

Amenities
Rental Terms
Rent: $1,850
Application Fee: $40
Security Deposit: $1,750
Available 2/8/19
Pet Policy
Cats not allowed
Dogs not allowed
Lake View! 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath condo with AC, 1 car garage plus parking space. Approx. 937 sq. ft. Enjoy the community pool or relax on the patio with a beautiful lake view. Appliances include: stove, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, disposal, stackable washer & dryer (no warranty). Wood and tile floors, carpeted staircase. No pets, Tenant pays all utilities except for water, trash and sewer. 1 year lease