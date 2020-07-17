737 Nacion Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

GREAT CHULA VISTA 4 BEDROOM HOME WITH WIDE OPEN FLOOR PLAN! - This home has it all! Tons of space for spreading out and entertaining. Enjoy time with friends and family in the formal living room, or entertain in the huge expanded family room, complete with lovely, exposed beam wood ceilings. Great, open kitchen with tons of cabinet space. 4 good sized bedrooms, including a large master suite with en suite bathroom. Positioned on a large lot, the property features lots of outdoor space including an expansive backyard area and large side yards. Other features include: full-size washer/dryer hook ups and large 2-car garage. Come take a look, this is the one for you! SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call 619-305-0542



IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION

- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)

- All applicants must have credit scores above 500

- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount

- Applicants planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date



For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://www.ralstonteamproperties.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/7409/2018/04/APPLICANT-SCREENING-CRITERIA-4-25-18.pdf



