Chula Vista, CA
737 Nacion Ave
Last updated August 22 2019 at 11:07 AM

737 Nacion Ave

737 Nacion Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

737 Nacion Avenue, Chula Vista, CA 91910
Hilltop

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
GREAT CHULA VISTA 4 BEDROOM HOME WITH WIDE OPEN FLOOR PLAN! - This home has it all! Tons of space for spreading out and entertaining. Enjoy time with friends and family in the formal living room, or entertain in the huge expanded family room, complete with lovely, exposed beam wood ceilings. Great, open kitchen with tons of cabinet space. 4 good sized bedrooms, including a large master suite with en suite bathroom. Positioned on a large lot, the property features lots of outdoor space including an expansive backyard area and large side yards. Other features include: full-size washer/dryer hook ups and large 2-car garage. Come take a look, this is the one for you! SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call 619-305-0542

IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION
- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)
- All applicants must have credit scores above 500
- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount
- Applicants planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date

For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://www.ralstonteamproperties.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/7409/2018/04/APPLICANT-SCREENING-CRITERIA-4-25-18.pdf

(RLNE4886848)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 737 Nacion Ave have any available units?
737 Nacion Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
Is 737 Nacion Ave currently offering any rent specials?
737 Nacion Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 737 Nacion Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 737 Nacion Ave is pet friendly.
Does 737 Nacion Ave offer parking?
Yes, 737 Nacion Ave offers parking.
Does 737 Nacion Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 737 Nacion Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 737 Nacion Ave have a pool?
No, 737 Nacion Ave does not have a pool.
Does 737 Nacion Ave have accessible units?
No, 737 Nacion Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 737 Nacion Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 737 Nacion Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 737 Nacion Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 737 Nacion Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
