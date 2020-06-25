720 Gredos Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4 BR / 3 BA 1813 SQFT RANCHO DEL REY / CHULA VISTA HOME - Beautiful Home in Rancho Del Rey. This upgraded and spacious home features Granite counters with stainless steel appliances. Travertine floors. wood blinds & wood shutters. Ceiling fans and air conditioning. The home also features a 1st-floor bedroom and large backyard. Master bedroom has its own private balcony with views. The home is conveniently located to local schools with easy access to stores and freeway access.



Terms:



Tenant must carry renters insurance w/ minimum $100k liability



Tenant Pays: Electricity, Sewer, Trash, Water



Owner Pays: None



Pets Allowed Conditional

Subject to Approval



HomeTeam Property Management

CalBRE Lic. #01888927



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



$35.00 non refundable application fee per applicant



HomeTeam Property Management adheres to all Fair Housing Laws



