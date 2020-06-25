All apartments in Chula Vista
Last updated February 27 2020 at 11:36 AM

720 Gredos Pl

720 Gredos Place · No Longer Available
Location

720 Gredos Place, Chula Vista, CA 91910
Rancho - Del Rey

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 BR / 3 BA 1813 SQFT RANCHO DEL REY / CHULA VISTA HOME - Beautiful Home in Rancho Del Rey. This upgraded and spacious home features Granite counters with stainless steel appliances. Travertine floors. wood blinds & wood shutters. Ceiling fans and air conditioning. The home also features a 1st-floor bedroom and large backyard. Master bedroom has its own private balcony with views. The home is conveniently located to local schools with easy access to stores and freeway access.

Terms:

Tenant must carry renters insurance w/ minimum $100k liability

Tenant Pays: Electricity, Sewer, Trash, Water

Owner Pays: None

Pets Allowed Conditional
Subject to Approval

HomeTeam Property Management
CalBRE Lic. #01888927

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

$35.00 non refundable application fee per applicant

HomeTeam Property Management adheres to all Fair Housing Laws

(RLNE4791194)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 720 Gredos Pl have any available units?
720 Gredos Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 720 Gredos Pl have?
Some of 720 Gredos Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 720 Gredos Pl currently offering any rent specials?
720 Gredos Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 720 Gredos Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 720 Gredos Pl is pet friendly.
Does 720 Gredos Pl offer parking?
No, 720 Gredos Pl does not offer parking.
Does 720 Gredos Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 720 Gredos Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 720 Gredos Pl have a pool?
No, 720 Gredos Pl does not have a pool.
Does 720 Gredos Pl have accessible units?
No, 720 Gredos Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 720 Gredos Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 720 Gredos Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
