720 Gredos Pl

Amenities
4 BR / 3 BA 1813 SQFT RANCHO DEL REY / CHULA VISTA HOME - Beautiful Home in Rancho Del Rey. This upgraded and spacious home features Granite counters with stainless steel appliances. Travertine floors. wood blinds & wood shutters. Ceiling fans and air conditioning. The home also features a 1st-floor bedroom and large backyard. Master bedroom has its own private balcony with views. The home is conveniently located to local schools with easy access to stores and freeway access.
Terms:
Tenant must carry renters insurance w/ minimum $100k liability
Tenant Pays: Electricity, Sewer, Trash, Water
Owner Pays: None
Pets Allowed Conditional
Subject to Approval
