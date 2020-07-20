714 Elm Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

House For Rent - Lovely two bedroom, one bathroom 870 sq. ft. home with a one car garage unit. This home has beautiful hardwood flooring throughout the entire home. The home has been recently repainted on the inside and outside the home. There are ceiling fans inside the bedrooms and in the dining room area.



There is an enclosed back yard and connects to a large detached garage. There is a washer and dryer unit installed in the garage along with a wash basin. There is a formal dining area overlooking the back yard and this home is centrally located with shopping and schools within walking distance.



This home is currently not participating in the section 8 program. Our DRE # 01501431, please feel free to call our office at 619-422-0177 to schedule a viewing of the home. This home is pet friendly with an additional deposit but they must be smaller than 15 lbs and will require an additional deposit and rent for the pet.



(RLNE4779277)