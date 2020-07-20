All apartments in Chula Vista
Last updated April 3 2019 at 10:23 AM

714 Elm Avenue

714 Elm Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

714 Elm Avenue, Chula Vista, CA 91910
Hilltop

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
House For Rent - Lovely two bedroom, one bathroom 870 sq. ft. home with a one car garage unit. This home has beautiful hardwood flooring throughout the entire home. The home has been recently repainted on the inside and outside the home. There are ceiling fans inside the bedrooms and in the dining room area.

There is an enclosed back yard and connects to a large detached garage. There is a washer and dryer unit installed in the garage along with a wash basin. There is a formal dining area overlooking the back yard and this home is centrally located with shopping and schools within walking distance.

This home is currently not participating in the section 8 program. Our DRE # 01501431, please feel free to call our office at 619-422-0177 to schedule a viewing of the home. This home is pet friendly with an additional deposit but they must be smaller than 15 lbs and will require an additional deposit and rent for the pet.

(RLNE4779277)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 714 Elm Avenue have any available units?
714 Elm Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 714 Elm Avenue have?
Some of 714 Elm Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 714 Elm Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
714 Elm Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 714 Elm Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 714 Elm Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 714 Elm Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 714 Elm Avenue offers parking.
Does 714 Elm Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 714 Elm Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 714 Elm Avenue have a pool?
No, 714 Elm Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 714 Elm Avenue have accessible units?
No, 714 Elm Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 714 Elm Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 714 Elm Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
