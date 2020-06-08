All apartments in Chula Vista
Chula Vista, CA
714 Anchor Court
714 Anchor Court

714 Anchor Ct · No Longer Available
Chula Vista
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Balcony
Location

714 Anchor Ct, Chula Vista, CA 91910
North Chula Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
fire pit
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
fire pit
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NEW SOLAR POWERED TOWN-HOMES located on the Coast of Chula Vista with views of the Bay and Coronado. This lovely and spacious townhome is ideal for those who want the space of a house, without having to take care of a yard and exterior maintenance. The unit is a Tri-level with a bedroom and ensuite on the first floor. The 2nd level is a large California room with a very open concept. The remaining 3 bedrooms are upstairs as well as the washer and dryer. There is an amazing balcony off of the living room which would be perfect for unwinding after a stressful day. The home has modern woodstyle floors throughout and a neutral paint concept. The SMART features include... Nest thermostat, a Smart Hybrid water heater, Solar Energy, Smart Oven that has never been used, and the home is plumbed for easy networking.

Call today while this home is still available! 619-371-5688 , Small Dogs allow.
Set yourself apart from the rest at one of the newest residences in Chula Vista! Bringing together contemporary finishes and spacious plans, enjoy a home that provides the space you need in the location you're looking for – and maybe even an ocean view. Take advantage of being conveniently close to the best that San Diego has to offer, from a vibrant downtown scene, to sand and surf at Coronado beaches, or a day at iconic

This community is brand new and you will be able to enjoy the sun in the lovely pool with built in barbecues, firepits, and more.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 714 Anchor Court have any available units?
714 Anchor Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 714 Anchor Court have?
Some of 714 Anchor Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 714 Anchor Court currently offering any rent specials?
714 Anchor Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 714 Anchor Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 714 Anchor Court is pet friendly.
Does 714 Anchor Court offer parking?
No, 714 Anchor Court does not offer parking.
Does 714 Anchor Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 714 Anchor Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 714 Anchor Court have a pool?
Yes, 714 Anchor Court has a pool.
Does 714 Anchor Court have accessible units?
No, 714 Anchor Court does not have accessible units.
Does 714 Anchor Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 714 Anchor Court does not have units with dishwashers.
