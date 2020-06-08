714 Anchor Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven patio / balcony Property Amenities fire pit pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

NEW SOLAR POWERED TOWN-HOMES located on the Coast of Chula Vista with views of the Bay and Coronado. This lovely and spacious townhome is ideal for those who want the space of a house, without having to take care of a yard and exterior maintenance. The unit is a Tri-level with a bedroom and ensuite on the first floor. The 2nd level is a large California room with a very open concept. The remaining 3 bedrooms are upstairs as well as the washer and dryer. There is an amazing balcony off of the living room which would be perfect for unwinding after a stressful day. The home has modern woodstyle floors throughout and a neutral paint concept. The SMART features include... Nest thermostat, a Smart Hybrid water heater, Solar Energy, Smart Oven that has never been used, and the home is plumbed for easy networking.



Call today while this home is still available! 619-371-5688 , Small Dogs allow.

Set yourself apart from the rest at one of the newest residences in Chula Vista! Bringing together contemporary finishes and spacious plans, enjoy a home that provides the space you need in the location you're looking for – and maybe even an ocean view. Take advantage of being conveniently close to the best that San Diego has to offer, from a vibrant downtown scene, to sand and surf at Coronado beaches, or a day at iconic



This community is brand new and you will be able to enjoy the sun in the lovely pool with built in barbecues, firepits, and more.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.