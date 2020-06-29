71 Glover Ct.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet garbage disposal hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

SFR on Cul de Sac - North Chula Vista 3 bedroom 2 bath single story home located on a quiet cul-de-sac near 4th and D Streets. The property includes an attached 2 car garage, laundry hookups, fenced yard and covered patio. The kitchen includes electric stove/oven, garbage disposal, tile counters and wood floors. There is an adjacent dining area with a bay window located in the living room. There is carpet over hardwood floors in the bedrooms and the master bedroom has a 3/4 bath and full wall closet. The home has approximately 1264 square feet and is available for a minimum 1 year lease. Pets on approval. Tenant pays all utilities. To view this property please request a showing at www.thedrwgroup.biz or call 619-421-9090



(RLNE5593391)