Chula Vista, CA
71 Glover Ct.
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:30 AM

71 Glover Ct.

71 Glover Court · No Longer Available
Location

71 Glover Court, Chula Vista, CA 91910
North Chula Vista

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
SFR on Cul de Sac - North Chula Vista 3 bedroom 2 bath single story home located on a quiet cul-de-sac near 4th and D Streets. The property includes an attached 2 car garage, laundry hookups, fenced yard and covered patio. The kitchen includes electric stove/oven, garbage disposal, tile counters and wood floors. There is an adjacent dining area with a bay window located in the living room. There is carpet over hardwood floors in the bedrooms and the master bedroom has a 3/4 bath and full wall closet. The home has approximately 1264 square feet and is available for a minimum 1 year lease. Pets on approval. Tenant pays all utilities. To view this property please request a showing at www.thedrwgroup.biz or call 619-421-9090

(RLNE5593391)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 71 Glover Ct. have any available units?
71 Glover Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 71 Glover Ct. have?
Some of 71 Glover Ct.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 71 Glover Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
71 Glover Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 71 Glover Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 71 Glover Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 71 Glover Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 71 Glover Ct. offers parking.
Does 71 Glover Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 71 Glover Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 71 Glover Ct. have a pool?
No, 71 Glover Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 71 Glover Ct. have accessible units?
No, 71 Glover Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 71 Glover Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 71 Glover Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.

