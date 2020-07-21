All apartments in Chula Vista
Last updated July 14 2019 at 7:30 PM

669 Carbajal Ct

669 Carbajal Court · No Longer Available
Location

669 Carbajal Court, Chula Vista, CA 91911
Sunbowl

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
2 story open floor plan with tile flooring throughout 1st floor. Living room and Dining room: spacious. Family room area with open kitchen with granite counters and island, bedroom and full bath downstairs. Jack & Jill bathroom for the bedrooms, large master suite with large tub and step in shower. Nice lap pool in the backyard with patio area. A/C, brand new water heater, 2 car garage, located in a cul de sac, Hospital & Fire Station right around the corner, good schools, shopping and freeway access all within minutes from house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 669 Carbajal Ct have any available units?
669 Carbajal Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 669 Carbajal Ct have?
Some of 669 Carbajal Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 669 Carbajal Ct currently offering any rent specials?
669 Carbajal Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 669 Carbajal Ct pet-friendly?
No, 669 Carbajal Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 669 Carbajal Ct offer parking?
Yes, 669 Carbajal Ct offers parking.
Does 669 Carbajal Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 669 Carbajal Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 669 Carbajal Ct have a pool?
Yes, 669 Carbajal Ct has a pool.
Does 669 Carbajal Ct have accessible units?
No, 669 Carbajal Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 669 Carbajal Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 669 Carbajal Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
