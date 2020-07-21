669 Carbajal Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

2 story open floor plan with tile flooring throughout 1st floor. Living room and Dining room: spacious. Family room area with open kitchen with granite counters and island, bedroom and full bath downstairs. Jack & Jill bathroom for the bedrooms, large master suite with large tub and step in shower. Nice lap pool in the backyard with patio area. A/C, brand new water heater, 2 car garage, located in a cul de sac, Hospital & Fire Station right around the corner, good schools, shopping and freeway access all within minutes from house.