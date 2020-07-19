663 Santa Clara Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit game room parking pool bbq/grill

ROLLING HILLS RANCH - Enjoy huge savings on electricity in this Solar-Powered home! This 4+ bedroom home is great for entertaining & for a large family. It's situated on a lrg corner lot on a cul-de-sac & across from a small park for the kids. Home features a grand entrance, towering ceilings, an open family room/kitchen & a large beautiful palm tree filled back yard with a cozy gas fire pit and gas BBQ island area. Large bonus room can be used for an extra bdrm, play room or game room. Call: 619-370-3777