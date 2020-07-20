All apartments in Chula Vista
630 1/2 J Street Unit 1

630 1/2 J St · No Longer Available
Location

630 1/2 J St, Chula Vista, CA 91910
Central Chula Vista

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Completely renovated beautiful 2 bed 1 bath condo - Completely renovated beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath condo with great natural light, in Chula Vista. The home includes a wonderful dining room space. Hardwood floors throughout the condo and new carpet in bedrooms, new stainless steel appliances, modern kitchen cabinets with backsplash decorative tiles. Relax in the cozy private backyard on the wooden floor deck or head to the clubhouse and relax in the pool area. Close to Hilltop Park and schools.

Amenities include, stove, microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, storage and pool.
Pets allowed with restrictions.

(RLNE4848151)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 630 1/2 J Street Unit 1 have any available units?
630 1/2 J Street Unit 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 630 1/2 J Street Unit 1 have?
Some of 630 1/2 J Street Unit 1's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 630 1/2 J Street Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
630 1/2 J Street Unit 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 630 1/2 J Street Unit 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 630 1/2 J Street Unit 1 is pet friendly.
Does 630 1/2 J Street Unit 1 offer parking?
No, 630 1/2 J Street Unit 1 does not offer parking.
Does 630 1/2 J Street Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 630 1/2 J Street Unit 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 630 1/2 J Street Unit 1 have a pool?
Yes, 630 1/2 J Street Unit 1 has a pool.
Does 630 1/2 J Street Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 630 1/2 J Street Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 630 1/2 J Street Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 630 1/2 J Street Unit 1 has units with dishwashers.
