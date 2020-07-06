All apartments in Chula Vista
626 Colorado Avenue
626 Colorado Avenue

Location

626 Colorado Avenue, Chula Vista, CA 91910
Central Chula Vista

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Welcome home to this newly updated Chula Vista home located conveniently near the freeway and access roads. This home is perfect for a family, located near grade schools and has a large front, back and side yards. The home has 3 bedrooms and a large family room with an open concept that connects both the kitchen and dining space. Backyard is great for hosting and enjoying summer evenings in San Diego. There is also an attached 1-car garage with access directly into the home. Please contact the number below for showing requests and more information.

Bluepoint Management Group, Inc.
DRE #01978002
Equal Housing Opportunity.
Site Manager
Mr. Derek Carlyon
619-993-0844

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 626 Colorado Avenue have any available units?
626 Colorado Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
Is 626 Colorado Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
626 Colorado Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 626 Colorado Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 626 Colorado Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 626 Colorado Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 626 Colorado Avenue offers parking.
Does 626 Colorado Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 626 Colorado Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 626 Colorado Avenue have a pool?
No, 626 Colorado Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 626 Colorado Avenue have accessible units?
No, 626 Colorado Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 626 Colorado Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 626 Colorado Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 626 Colorado Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 626 Colorado Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

