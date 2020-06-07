All apartments in Chula Vista
616 Robert Ave

616 Robert Avenue · (619) 435-9100
Location

616 Robert Avenue, Chula Vista, CA 91910
Hilltop

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 616 Robert Ave · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1016 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautifully Maintained Home with Large Yard - Walking Distance to Schools - This bright and airy single level home offers 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom in a highly functional floor plan. Home features an open living space, dining area and kitchen with dishwasher, oven/range and plenty of cabinet space. Tenant must bring their own Refrigerator. Three bedrooms with closets and bathroom with tub/shower combo. Ongoing home maintenance shows pride of ownership, including recent paint and carpet.

Single car garage with washer and dryer hookups (gas) and driveway for additional parking space. Front yard and large fenced backyard maintained by gardener.

Great location, just 3 blocks to elementary school, 1.5 blocks to junior high school and .5 blocks to the high school.

Pets considered on a case by case basis, additional deposit required.

12 Month Lease Term

(RLNE3991299)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 616 Robert Ave have any available units?
616 Robert Ave has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 616 Robert Ave have?
Some of 616 Robert Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 616 Robert Ave currently offering any rent specials?
616 Robert Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 616 Robert Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 616 Robert Ave is pet friendly.
Does 616 Robert Ave offer parking?
Yes, 616 Robert Ave does offer parking.
Does 616 Robert Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 616 Robert Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 616 Robert Ave have a pool?
No, 616 Robert Ave does not have a pool.
Does 616 Robert Ave have accessible units?
No, 616 Robert Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 616 Robert Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 616 Robert Ave has units with dishwashers.
