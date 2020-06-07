616 Robert Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage carpet range

Beautifully Maintained Home with Large Yard - Walking Distance to Schools - This bright and airy single level home offers 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom in a highly functional floor plan. Home features an open living space, dining area and kitchen with dishwasher, oven/range and plenty of cabinet space. Tenant must bring their own Refrigerator. Three bedrooms with closets and bathroom with tub/shower combo. Ongoing home maintenance shows pride of ownership, including recent paint and carpet.



Single car garage with washer and dryer hookups (gas) and driveway for additional parking space. Front yard and large fenced backyard maintained by gardener.



Great location, just 3 blocks to elementary school, 1.5 blocks to junior high school and .5 blocks to the high school.



Pets considered on a case by case basis, additional deposit required.



12 Month Lease Term



(RLNE3991299)