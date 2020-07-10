All apartments in Chula Vista
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:34 AM

609 Date Avenue

609 Date Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

609 Date Avenue, Chula Vista, CA 91910
Central Chula Vista

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
game room
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Remodeled 3 Bedroom, 1 1/2 Bathroom Home With 2 Car Attached Garage - This is a newly remodeled 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bathroom in central Chula Vista. Close to the Chula Vista Mall, public transportation, hospital and schools. This home has a newly remodeled kitchen and bathrooms. Hardwood floors throughout the bedrooms and living room. This home features a two car attached garage with a bonus back living room/game room overlooking a nice size enclosed back yard. There is a nice size laundry room off the garage. Call our listing office to schedule a viewing of this home. Please note that this property is pet friendly with an additional deposit. It is move in ready. Money Property Inc. DRE# 01501431, our office number is 619-422-0177.

(RLNE5827164)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 609 Date Avenue have any available units?
609 Date Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 609 Date Avenue have?
Some of 609 Date Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 609 Date Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
609 Date Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 609 Date Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 609 Date Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 609 Date Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 609 Date Avenue offers parking.
Does 609 Date Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 609 Date Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 609 Date Avenue have a pool?
No, 609 Date Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 609 Date Avenue have accessible units?
No, 609 Date Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 609 Date Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 609 Date Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

