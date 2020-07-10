609 Date Avenue

Amenities

Remodeled 3 Bedroom, 1 1/2 Bathroom Home With 2 Car Attached Garage - This is a newly remodeled 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bathroom in central Chula Vista. Close to the Chula Vista Mall, public transportation, hospital and schools. This home has a newly remodeled kitchen and bathrooms. Hardwood floors throughout the bedrooms and living room. This home features a two car attached garage with a bonus back living room/game room overlooking a nice size enclosed back yard. There is a nice size laundry room off the garage. Call our listing office to schedule a viewing of this home. Please note that this property is pet friendly with an additional deposit. It is move in ready. Money Property Inc. DRE# 01501431, our office number is 619-422-0177.



(RLNE5827164)