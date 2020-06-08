Amenities

3BR + Office 2.5BA Spacious Eastlake Home - 2407SqFt , 1 Pet Any Size ,Sun Room, 3 Garage Garage, Fenced Backyard, Community Amenities - **AVAILABLE NOW**



***Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. Applications will not be processed until you have viewed the unit. You can schedule to view the property at www.GPMSanDiego.com***



***A FaceTime/Skype Tour is available upon request, please contact us for more info. forrent@gpmsandiego.com***



Located In Eastlake



595 Port Harwick

Chula Vista, CA 91913



Cross Street: Port Albans



3 Bedroom + Office off Master Bedroom

2.5 Bath

2 Story Home

Estimated 2407 sq. ft.

3 Car Garage

Fenced Backyard

Washer/Dryer in Unit



Stove - Electric

Oven

New Dishwasher

Microwave

Black Appliances

Tile Countertops

Tile Floors in Kitchen

Lots of Cabinet Space

Ceiling Fan in Kitchen



Spacious Floor Plan

Freshly Painted

Lots of Natural Light

Vaulted Ceilings

Living Room off Entry Way

**Mirror in Living Room Stays**

Sunroom off Living Room - Has Ceiling Fans inside

Carpet in Living Room and Master Bedroom

Tile Flooring in Family Room

Sliding Door to Backyard off Family Room

Fireplace in Family Room

Plantation Shutters Throughout

Half Bath Downstairs

2 Floor has all Bedrooms

Large Master Bedroom with attached Office/Den

Large Master Bathroom with Separate Tub and Shower

Double Sink in Master Bedroom

Wood Laminate Flooring in 2nd and 3rd Bedroom

Washer/Dryer in Unit

Forced Heat

No AC

2 Car Garage + Driveway

Fenced Backyard



COMMUNITY INFORMATION:

Clubhouse

Pool/Spa

Playground

Lake with Paddle Boat Rental



CLOSE TO:

Grocery Stores

Strip Malls

Restaurant

Eateries

Gas

Schools

Otay Ranch Town Center

Interstate 125



TENANT PAYS:

SDG&E

Cable/phone

Trash

Water/Sewer



PETS INFORMATION:

1 Pet - Cat or Dog - Any Size

$250 Deposit

We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening .com/ **



LEASING INFORMATION:

1 Year Lease

Renters Insurance Mandatory

Security Deposit $3295.00



~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant



*Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****



Golden Property Management-GPM

Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668

CalBRE Lic#01348717



