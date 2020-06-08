Amenities
3BR + Office 2.5BA Spacious Eastlake Home - 2407SqFt , 1 Pet Any Size ,Sun Room, 3 Garage Garage, Fenced Backyard, Community Amenities - **AVAILABLE NOW**
***Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. Applications will not be processed until you have viewed the unit. You can schedule to view the property at www.GPMSanDiego.com***
***A FaceTime/Skype Tour is available upon request, please contact us for more info. forrent@gpmsandiego.com***
Located In Eastlake
595 Port Harwick
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Cross Street: Port Albans
3 Bedroom + Office off Master Bedroom
2.5 Bath
2 Story Home
Estimated 2407 sq. ft.
3 Car Garage
Fenced Backyard
Washer/Dryer in Unit
Stove - Electric
Oven
New Dishwasher
Microwave
Black Appliances
Tile Countertops
Tile Floors in Kitchen
Lots of Cabinet Space
Ceiling Fan in Kitchen
Spacious Floor Plan
Freshly Painted
Lots of Natural Light
Vaulted Ceilings
Living Room off Entry Way
**Mirror in Living Room Stays**
Sunroom off Living Room - Has Ceiling Fans inside
Carpet in Living Room and Master Bedroom
Tile Flooring in Family Room
Sliding Door to Backyard off Family Room
Fireplace in Family Room
Plantation Shutters Throughout
Half Bath Downstairs
2 Floor has all Bedrooms
Large Master Bedroom with attached Office/Den
Large Master Bathroom with Separate Tub and Shower
Double Sink in Master Bedroom
Wood Laminate Flooring in 2nd and 3rd Bedroom
Forced Heat
Forced Heat
No AC
2 Car Garage + Driveway
COMMUNITY INFORMATION:
COMMUNITY INFORMATION:
Clubhouse
Pool/Spa
Playground
Lake with Paddle Boat Rental
CLOSE TO:
Grocery Stores
Strip Malls
Restaurant
Eateries
Gas
Schools
Otay Ranch Town Center
Interstate 125
TENANT PAYS:
SDG&E
Cable/phone
Trash
Water/Sewer
PETS INFORMATION:
1 Pet - Cat or Dog - Any Size
$250 Deposit
We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening .com/ **
LEASING INFORMATION:
1 Year Lease
Renters Insurance Mandatory
Security Deposit $3295.00
~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant
