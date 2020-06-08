All apartments in Chula Vista
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:02 AM

595 Port Harwick

595 Port Harwick · No Longer Available
Location

595 Port Harwick, Chula Vista, CA 91913
Eastlake

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
3BR + Office 2.5BA Spacious Eastlake Home - 2407SqFt , 1 Pet Any Size ,Sun Room, 3 Garage Garage, Fenced Backyard, Community Amenities - **AVAILABLE NOW**

***Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. Applications will not be processed until you have viewed the unit. You can schedule to view the property at www.GPMSanDiego.com***

***A FaceTime/Skype Tour is available upon request, please contact us for more info. forrent@gpmsandiego.com***

Located In Eastlake

595 Port Harwick
Chula Vista, CA 91913

Cross Street: Port Albans

3 Bedroom + Office off Master Bedroom
2.5 Bath
2 Story Home
Estimated 2407 sq. ft.
3 Car Garage
Fenced Backyard
Washer/Dryer in Unit

Stove - Electric
Oven
New Dishwasher
Microwave
Black Appliances
Tile Countertops
Tile Floors in Kitchen
Lots of Cabinet Space
Ceiling Fan in Kitchen

Spacious Floor Plan
Freshly Painted
Lots of Natural Light
Vaulted Ceilings
Living Room off Entry Way
**Mirror in Living Room Stays**
Sunroom off Living Room - Has Ceiling Fans inside
Carpet in Living Room and Master Bedroom
Tile Flooring in Family Room
Sliding Door to Backyard off Family Room
Fireplace in Family Room
Plantation Shutters Throughout
Half Bath Downstairs
2 Floor has all Bedrooms
Large Master Bedroom with attached Office/Den
Large Master Bathroom with Separate Tub and Shower
Double Sink in Master Bedroom
Wood Laminate Flooring in 2nd and 3rd Bedroom
Washer/Dryer in Unit
Forced Heat
No AC
2 Car Garage + Driveway
Fenced Backyard

COMMUNITY INFORMATION:
Clubhouse
Pool/Spa
Playground
Lake with Paddle Boat Rental

CLOSE TO:
Grocery Stores
Strip Malls
Restaurant
Eateries
Gas
Grocery Stores
Schools
Otay Ranch Town Center
Interstate 125

TENANT PAYS:
SDG&E
Cable/phone
Trash
Water/Sewer

PETS INFORMATION:
1 Pet - Cat or Dog - Any Size
$250 Deposit
We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening .com/ **

LEASING INFORMATION:
1 Year Lease
Renters Insurance Mandatory
Security Deposit $3295.00

~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant

*Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****

Golden Property Management-GPM
Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668
CalBRE Lic#01348717

(RLNE5615654)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 595 Port Harwick have any available units?
595 Port Harwick doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 595 Port Harwick have?
Some of 595 Port Harwick's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 595 Port Harwick currently offering any rent specials?
595 Port Harwick is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 595 Port Harwick pet-friendly?
Yes, 595 Port Harwick is pet friendly.
Does 595 Port Harwick offer parking?
Yes, 595 Port Harwick offers parking.
Does 595 Port Harwick have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 595 Port Harwick offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 595 Port Harwick have a pool?
Yes, 595 Port Harwick has a pool.
Does 595 Port Harwick have accessible units?
No, 595 Port Harwick does not have accessible units.
Does 595 Port Harwick have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 595 Port Harwick has units with dishwashers.

