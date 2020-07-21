575 OTAY LAKES RD. #19

Amenities

Newly Remodeled 3BD/2.5BA Townhouse - Bonita View Terrace - Chula Vista - Be the first to move into this newly remodeled 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse located in the peaceful Bonita View Terrace community in Chula Vista! This spacious townhouse features many new upgrades including fresh paint, new vinyl plank flooring throughout and all brand new carpet. The kitchen highlights all brand new white cabinetry, beautiful quartz counter tops, white tile backsplash and new stainless steel appliances! The living room looks out to the outdoor patio and offers amazing canyon views. Every bathroom includes new fixtures, white cabinetry and quartz counter tops. The large master bedroom has two closets, an en-suite bathroom and a private patio. Attached 2-car garage; washer/dryer hookups available. The private residential community includes a clubhouse, pool and jacuzzi and lots of open outdoor space. This community is close to the Bonita Golf course and nearby walking trails.



Available: Now

Rent: $2,645

Security Deposit: $2,650

Lease Term: 1 Year

Utilities Included: Tenant pays all utilities

Pet Policy: No Pets Allowed



Be advised:

No smoking permitted



Please email rentals@shoremanagement.com or call (858) 274-3500 x104 to schedule a time to view.



Please go to www.RentTheHome.com to view our rental criteria and complete and application.



Shore Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner for the rental of this property. DRE # 01272492



