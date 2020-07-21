All apartments in Chula Vista
Find more places like 575 OTAY LAKES RD. #19.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
575 OTAY LAKES RD. #19
Last updated September 5 2019 at 11:15 AM

575 OTAY LAKES RD. #19

575 Otay Lakes Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chula Vista
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

575 Otay Lakes Rd, Chula Vista, CA 91902
Bonita Long Canyon

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Newly Remodeled 3BD/2.5BA Townhouse - Bonita View Terrace - Chula Vista - Be the first to move into this newly remodeled 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse located in the peaceful Bonita View Terrace community in Chula Vista! This spacious townhouse features many new upgrades including fresh paint, new vinyl plank flooring throughout and all brand new carpet. The kitchen highlights all brand new white cabinetry, beautiful quartz counter tops, white tile backsplash and new stainless steel appliances! The living room looks out to the outdoor patio and offers amazing canyon views. Every bathroom includes new fixtures, white cabinetry and quartz counter tops. The large master bedroom has two closets, an en-suite bathroom and a private patio. Attached 2-car garage; washer/dryer hookups available. The private residential community includes a clubhouse, pool and jacuzzi and lots of open outdoor space. This community is close to the Bonita Golf course and nearby walking trails.

Available: Now
Rent: $2,645
Security Deposit: $2,650
Lease Term: 1 Year
Utilities Included: Tenant pays all utilities
Pet Policy: No Pets Allowed

Be advised:
No smoking permitted

Please email rentals@shoremanagement.com or call (858) 274-3500 x104 to schedule a time to view.

Please go to www.RentTheHome.com to view our rental criteria and complete and application.

Shore Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner for the rental of this property. DRE # 01272492

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5040264)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 575 OTAY LAKES RD. #19 have any available units?
575 OTAY LAKES RD. #19 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 575 OTAY LAKES RD. #19 have?
Some of 575 OTAY LAKES RD. #19's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 575 OTAY LAKES RD. #19 currently offering any rent specials?
575 OTAY LAKES RD. #19 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 575 OTAY LAKES RD. #19 pet-friendly?
Yes, 575 OTAY LAKES RD. #19 is pet friendly.
Does 575 OTAY LAKES RD. #19 offer parking?
Yes, 575 OTAY LAKES RD. #19 offers parking.
Does 575 OTAY LAKES RD. #19 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 575 OTAY LAKES RD. #19 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 575 OTAY LAKES RD. #19 have a pool?
Yes, 575 OTAY LAKES RD. #19 has a pool.
Does 575 OTAY LAKES RD. #19 have accessible units?
No, 575 OTAY LAKES RD. #19 does not have accessible units.
Does 575 OTAY LAKES RD. #19 have units with dishwashers?
No, 575 OTAY LAKES RD. #19 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Del Oro on Broadway
986 Broadway
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Toscana at Rancho Del Rey
841 Regulo Pl
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Villa Marina
652 Moss St
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Villa Parq Apartment Homes
56 4th Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Missions at Sunbow
825 E Palomar St
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Pulse Millenia Apartments
2043 Artisan Way
Chula Vista, CA 91915
Tavera
1465 Santa Victoria Rd
Chula Vista, CA 91913
CasaLago Eastlake
2816 Cielo Circulo
Chula Vista, CA 91915

Similar Pages

Chula Vista 1 Bedroom ApartmentsChula Vista 2 Bedroom Apartments
Chula Vista Apartments with ParkingChula Vista Dog Friendly Apartments
Chula Vista Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CA
Carlsbad, CASan Marcos, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CA
Poway, CASantee, CAEncinitas, CANational City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Otay RanchOtay Ranch VillageCentral Chula Vista
HarborsideCastle ParkSunbowl
Rancho Del ReyHilltop

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
Palomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College