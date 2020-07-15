572 Glover Avenue

Amenities

3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Chula Vista available now CALL JENNIFER 619-739-0319 - 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Chula Vista available now CALL JENNIFER 619-739-0319



Beautiful, light and bright, single story, 1200 square foot home located on a quiet cul-de-sac in Chula Vista. The home has laminate wood floors and new paint throughout. The kitchen is complete with a gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and dining area with access to the backyard. The master bedroom is large with a private bathroom and large walk in closet. All bedrooms have ceiling fans. The backyard is fenced and complete with a patio area, grassy area, planter boxes, artichoke plants and a couple small citrus trees. There is a single car garage at the end a nice long drive way. Closely located to Historic Downtown Chula Vista, you will find shopping, restaurants, play grounds, the library and more.



Call/Text/Email: 619-739-0319 Jennifer@dandmpropertymanagement.com

Rent: $2495.00 per month

Tenant pays all utilities

Pets will be considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit and great rental references

Must have good credit no evictions, no collections and no more than a 30% debt to income ratio

Income must be 3x rent or more



