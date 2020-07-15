All apartments in Chula Vista
Last updated February 2 2020 at 10:49 AM

572 Glover Avenue

572 Glover Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

572 Glover Avenue, Chula Vista, CA 91910
Central Chula Vista

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
garage
3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Chula Vista available now CALL JENNIFER 619-739-0319 - 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Chula Vista available now CALL JENNIFER 619-739-0319

Beautiful, light and bright, single story, 1200 square foot home located on a quiet cul-de-sac in Chula Vista. The home has laminate wood floors and new paint throughout. The kitchen is complete with a gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and dining area with access to the backyard. The master bedroom is large with a private bathroom and large walk in closet. All bedrooms have ceiling fans. The backyard is fenced and complete with a patio area, grassy area, planter boxes, artichoke plants and a couple small citrus trees. There is a single car garage at the end a nice long drive way. Closely located to Historic Downtown Chula Vista, you will find shopping, restaurants, play grounds, the library and more.

Call/Text/Email: 619-739-0319 Jennifer@dandmpropertymanagement.com
Rent: $2495.00 per month
Tenant pays all utilities
Pets will be considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit and great rental references
Must have good credit no evictions, no collections and no more than a 30% debt to income ratio
Income must be 3x rent or more

(RLNE5480239)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 572 Glover Avenue have any available units?
572 Glover Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 572 Glover Avenue have?
Some of 572 Glover Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 572 Glover Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
572 Glover Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 572 Glover Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 572 Glover Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 572 Glover Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 572 Glover Avenue offers parking.
Does 572 Glover Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 572 Glover Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 572 Glover Avenue have a pool?
No, 572 Glover Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 572 Glover Avenue have accessible units?
No, 572 Glover Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 572 Glover Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 572 Glover Avenue has units with dishwashers.
