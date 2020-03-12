All apartments in Chula Vista
Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
535-B Georgetown Place
Last updated September 10 2019 at 8:37 PM

535-B Georgetown Place

535 Georgetown Pl · No Longer Available
Location

535 Georgetown Pl, Chula Vista, CA 91911
Robinhood - Bon Vivant

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
Lovely Chula Vista Townhome with Garage! Move-in September! - This spacious, townhome is conveniently located near the 805 freeway, close to the Aquatica Water Park, the North Island Credit Union Amphitheater and is surrounded by plenty of shopping and restaurants for plenty of entertainment.

This spacious three-bedroom, 2.5 Bath is in the process of being upgraded with fresh new paint, new carpeting, and brand new blinds.

The first floor has a private patio at the entry with a storage closet which leads to your front door. As you enter the home you will be greeted by the dining/living room area which also hosts a fireplace. The kitchen has full-size appliances, including a refrigerator, dishwasher, sink disposal and microwave. Adjacent to the kitchen is a half bath. The garage has an opener and there are also washer/dryer hookups.

The second level you will notice a hallway with built-in shelving and a full bathroom. There is a master suite with a master bathroom, and two more very spacious bedrooms.

This townhome also comes with a garage and an additional assigned parking space. It is also located within the Brandywine Classics Homeowner Association which provides a well-manicured, park-like environment and a refreshing pool to enjoy on those hot summer days!

*Utilities are not included
*Pictures do not reflect the actual upgrades that are in process, but for the benefit of seeing the layout of the townhome.
Call today for an appointment to see this townhome, it won't be on the market for long!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2023326)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 535-B Georgetown Place have any available units?
535-B Georgetown Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 535-B Georgetown Place have?
Some of 535-B Georgetown Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 535-B Georgetown Place currently offering any rent specials?
535-B Georgetown Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 535-B Georgetown Place pet-friendly?
No, 535-B Georgetown Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 535-B Georgetown Place offer parking?
Yes, 535-B Georgetown Place offers parking.
Does 535-B Georgetown Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 535-B Georgetown Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 535-B Georgetown Place have a pool?
Yes, 535-B Georgetown Place has a pool.
Does 535-B Georgetown Place have accessible units?
No, 535-B Georgetown Place does not have accessible units.
Does 535-B Georgetown Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 535-B Georgetown Place has units with dishwashers.
