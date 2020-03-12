535-B Georgetown Place

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage media room

Lovely Chula Vista Townhome with Garage! Move-in September! - This spacious, townhome is conveniently located near the 805 freeway, close to the Aquatica Water Park, the North Island Credit Union Amphitheater and is surrounded by plenty of shopping and restaurants for plenty of entertainment.



This spacious three-bedroom, 2.5 Bath is in the process of being upgraded with fresh new paint, new carpeting, and brand new blinds.



The first floor has a private patio at the entry with a storage closet which leads to your front door. As you enter the home you will be greeted by the dining/living room area which also hosts a fireplace. The kitchen has full-size appliances, including a refrigerator, dishwasher, sink disposal and microwave. Adjacent to the kitchen is a half bath. The garage has an opener and there are also washer/dryer hookups.



The second level you will notice a hallway with built-in shelving and a full bathroom. There is a master suite with a master bathroom, and two more very spacious bedrooms.



This townhome also comes with a garage and an additional assigned parking space. It is also located within the Brandywine Classics Homeowner Association which provides a well-manicured, park-like environment and a refreshing pool to enjoy on those hot summer days!



*Utilities are not included

*Pictures do not reflect the actual upgrades that are in process, but for the benefit of seeing the layout of the townhome.

Call today for an appointment to see this townhome, it won't be on the market for long!



No Pets Allowed



