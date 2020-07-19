517 Jefferson Avenue

Amenities

517 Jefferson Ave | Coming soon! Spacious 4 bedroom 3 Bath Home! -

517 Jefferson Ave

Chula Vista, CA 91910

4 Bedrooms, 3 Baths

$2,595 per Month, $2,000 Deposit



We are pleased to offer this single level home with dual master bedrooms! As you enter this home you will immediately notice the extra large and spacious living room with ceramic tile throughout.



There is built in cabinetry and shelving making a perfect place to hold books, knick-knacks, and photo displays. The oversized kitchen offers plenty of storage space and adjacent dining area making it perfect for entertaining. The skylight offers plenty of natural light in this space.



The kitchen, dining and living room function as the center of the home. The four bedrooms are split between either side, with a master and second bedroom separated by this common area living space. Both master bedrooms are inclusive of a full bath. The third bathroom is just off living room making it convenient for guests.



The home comes with an enclosed backyard, single car garage and washer/dryer hookups.



Conveniently located just off of H St in Chula Vista, footsteps from H Street Trolley Station, and public transportation. Walking distance to many shopping, including Chula Vista Shopping Center (Mall), Vista Square Elementary, Chula Vista Middle School, Super EZ Fwy access to I5 and 54. 5 minutes to the beach and 7 minute drive to 32nd Naval Station in National City, and 9 minutes to Downtown. Pets negotiable with additional deposit.



Don't miss this great opportunity! Call Alyssa today to discuss a viewing 619.822.9032



Lease: 1 year

Pets: Dogs/Cats/Small Pets Allowed

Parking: 1 Car Garage

Available: NOW



