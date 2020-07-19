All apartments in Chula Vista
Last updated March 28 2019 at 12:48 PM

517 Jefferson Avenue

517 Jefferson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

517 Jefferson Avenue, Chula Vista, CA 91910
Central Chula Vista

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
517 Jefferson Ave | Coming soon! Spacious 4 bedroom 3 Bath Home! -
517 Jefferson Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91910
4 Bedrooms, 3 Baths
$2,595 per Month, $2,000 Deposit

We are pleased to offer this single level home with dual master bedrooms! As you enter this home you will immediately notice the extra large and spacious living room with ceramic tile throughout.

There is built in cabinetry and shelving making a perfect place to hold books, knick-knacks, and photo displays. The oversized kitchen offers plenty of storage space and adjacent dining area making it perfect for entertaining. The skylight offers plenty of natural light in this space.

The kitchen, dining and living room function as the center of the home. The four bedrooms are split between either side, with a master and second bedroom separated by this common area living space. Both master bedrooms are inclusive of a full bath. The third bathroom is just off living room making it convenient for guests.

The home comes with an enclosed backyard, single car garage and washer/dryer hookups.

Conveniently located just off of H St in Chula Vista, footsteps from H Street Trolley Station, and public transportation. Walking distance to many shopping, including Chula Vista Shopping Center (Mall), Vista Square Elementary, Chula Vista Middle School, Super EZ Fwy access to I5 and 54. 5 minutes to the beach and 7 minute drive to 32nd Naval Station in National City, and 9 minutes to Downtown. Pets negotiable with additional deposit.

Don't miss this great opportunity! Call Alyssa today to discuss a viewing 619.822.9032

Lease: 1 year
Pets: Dogs/Cats/Small Pets Allowed
Parking: 1 Car Garage
Available: NOW

Appliances

Washer/Dryer Hookups
New Range/Oven
New Refrigerator
Trash Compactor

Interior Amenities

New Paint
New Blinds
New Carpet
New Fixtures
Ceiling Fans

Exterior Amenities

Backyard

Other

Pets Negotiable
Garage Included
Built in Bookshelves
Wall to Wall Closet

INFO & APPLICATIONS ONLINE WWW.SDPROPERTYMANAGER.COM
Cal BRE#01317589
Rental Rates and Terms Are Subject To Change Without Notice

(RLNE4704150)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

