Available 03/01/20 Home for aren't in Chula Vista - Pets Allowed! - Property Id: 209855



Beautifully renovated 1162 sq ft home for rent on 510 Otis St, Chula Vista!



This 4 bedroom 2 full bath home features freshly painted rooms, new flooring throughout, remodeled kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, remodeled baths, 4 new ceiling fans, along with many other updates! There is a single car garage which makes for 3 vehicle off street parking. Enjoy family BBQs in your private backyard with covered patio and privacy fence! This wonderful home with its front yard desert scape is located in walking distance to schools, the hospital, the mall, and all of your conveniences including a 7 minute drive or a 25 minute walk to the Bayfront development and Marina! Transportation is easy with the expressway close by along with the trolley! This home will be completed and available March 1st for rent!



Open House Feb 1/12-1:30 & Feb 4/4:30-6. Price $2495 per month.



Please call Renee @ 330-289-5006 for any additional questions. Thank you

