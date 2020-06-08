All apartments in Chula Vista
Find more places like 510 Otis St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
510 Otis St
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:17 PM

510 Otis St

510 Otis Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chula Vista
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

510 Otis Street, Chula Vista, CA 91910
Central Chula Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Available 03/01/20 Home for aren't in Chula Vista - Pets Allowed! - Property Id: 209855

Beautifully renovated 1162 sq ft home for rent on 510 Otis St, Chula Vista!

This 4 bedroom 2 full bath home features freshly painted rooms, new flooring throughout, remodeled kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, remodeled baths, 4 new ceiling fans, along with many other updates! There is a single car garage which makes for 3 vehicle off street parking. Enjoy family BBQs in your private backyard with covered patio and privacy fence! This wonderful home with its front yard desert scape is located in walking distance to schools, the hospital, the mall, and all of your conveniences including a 7 minute drive or a 25 minute walk to the Bayfront development and Marina! Transportation is easy with the expressway close by along with the trolley! This home will be completed and available March 1st for rent!

Open House Feb 1/12-1:30 & Feb 4/4:30-6. Price $2495 per month.

Please call Renee @ 330-289-5006 for any additional questions. Thank you
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/209855
Property Id 209855

(RLNE5489198)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 Otis St have any available units?
510 Otis St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 510 Otis St have?
Some of 510 Otis St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 510 Otis St currently offering any rent specials?
510 Otis St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 Otis St pet-friendly?
Yes, 510 Otis St is pet friendly.
Does 510 Otis St offer parking?
Yes, 510 Otis St offers parking.
Does 510 Otis St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 510 Otis St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 Otis St have a pool?
No, 510 Otis St does not have a pool.
Does 510 Otis St have accessible units?
No, 510 Otis St does not have accessible units.
Does 510 Otis St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 510 Otis St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Sierra at Otay Ranch
1390 Santa Alicia Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Capri Villa Apartments
330 Roosevelt St
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Point Bonita
250 Bonita Glen Dr
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Toscana at Rancho Del Rey
841 Regulo Pl
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Alexan Rivue
1902 Millenia Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91915
Terra Vista
1441 Santa Lucia Rd
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Salerno
1630 Paseo Monti
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Contessa @ Otay Ranch
1924 E Palomar St
Chula Vista, CA 91913

Similar Pages

Chula Vista 1 BedroomsChula Vista 2 Bedrooms
Chula Vista Apartments with ParkingChula Vista Dog Friendly Apartments
Chula Vista Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CA
Vista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CA
Encinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Otay RanchOtay Ranch VillageCentral Chula Vista
HarborsideNorth Chula VistaCastle Park
SunbowlRancho Del Rey

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
Palomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College