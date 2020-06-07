51 Minot Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking garage

Chula Vista, 51 Minot Ave - Beautiful home with Canyon Views! - Beautiful single level home at the end of a cul-de-sac with amazing canyon views. Dual pane windows. Living room has wood floors, recessed lighting, fireplace, canyon views and a wall mount for up to a 55 flat screen TV (Wall mount is AS-IS). Dining room has wood floors and a ceiling fan with a light fixture. Kitchen has wood floors, sparkling granite counters and a 5 burner gas stove. Bedrooms 1 and 2 have wood floors, ceiling fans with light fixtures and mirrored wardrobe doors. Hall bathroom has Travertine tile floors and a tub/shower combo with Travertine tile walls. Master bedroom has wood floors, ceiling fan with a light fixture, beautiful canyon views, custom closet organizer, Travertine tile bathroom floors and a tub/shower combo with Travertine tile walls. Large fenced rear yard is perfect for entertaining family and friends or just relaxing at the end of the day with its canyon views and fire pit.



If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.



No Pets Allowed



