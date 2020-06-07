All apartments in Chula Vista
51 Minot Avenue
51 Minot Avenue

51 Minot Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

51 Minot Avenue, Chula Vista, CA 91910
Rosebank

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
Chula Vista, 51 Minot Ave - Beautiful home with Canyon Views! - Beautiful single level home at the end of a cul-de-sac with amazing canyon views. Dual pane windows. Living room has wood floors, recessed lighting, fireplace, canyon views and a wall mount for up to a 55 flat screen TV (Wall mount is AS-IS). Dining room has wood floors and a ceiling fan with a light fixture. Kitchen has wood floors, sparkling granite counters and a 5 burner gas stove. Bedrooms 1 and 2 have wood floors, ceiling fans with light fixtures and mirrored wardrobe doors. Hall bathroom has Travertine tile floors and a tub/shower combo with Travertine tile walls. Master bedroom has wood floors, ceiling fan with a light fixture, beautiful canyon views, custom closet organizer, Travertine tile bathroom floors and a tub/shower combo with Travertine tile walls. Large fenced rear yard is perfect for entertaining family and friends or just relaxing at the end of the day with its canyon views and fire pit.

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2836315)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 51 Minot Avenue have any available units?
51 Minot Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 51 Minot Avenue have?
Some of 51 Minot Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 51 Minot Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
51 Minot Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 51 Minot Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 51 Minot Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 51 Minot Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 51 Minot Avenue offers parking.
Does 51 Minot Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 51 Minot Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 51 Minot Avenue have a pool?
No, 51 Minot Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 51 Minot Avenue have accessible units?
No, 51 Minot Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 51 Minot Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 51 Minot Avenue has units with dishwashers.
