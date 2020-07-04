479 F St., #204

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors carport pool hot tub

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking pool hot tub

Nice Second Story Condominium in Heart of Downtown Chula Vista - Located in the Villa Hermosa Condominium Community, this 2 bedroom/2 bathroom condominium features newer wood laminate flooring, large bedrooms with oversized closets, and a quaint wood burning fireplace in the living room. Additional highlights include a kitchen with plenty of storage and cabinet space, a separate dining room, and a large and private balcony. The unit comes with 1 assigned carport, and 1 assigned parking space. This home is situated within walking distance to the CV Public Library, and the Chula Vista Mall.



Community amenities include: Pool/Spa, and laundry room.



FAQ (Please Read):



Tenant pays: SDGE

Owner pays: Water, Trash

1 Year lease required.

$35/person application fee.

Applicants must be able to provide verifiable gross monthly income equal to or greater than 2.5x the monthly rent in order to be considered.

No Pets allowed.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3099807)