All apartments in Chula Vista
Find more places like 479 F St., #204.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
479 F St., #204
Last updated January 28 2020 at 11:35 AM

479 F St., #204

479 F Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chula Vista
See all
Central Chula Vista
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

479 F Street, Chula Vista, CA 91910
Central Chula Vista

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
Nice Second Story Condominium in Heart of Downtown Chula Vista - Located in the Villa Hermosa Condominium Community, this 2 bedroom/2 bathroom condominium features newer wood laminate flooring, large bedrooms with oversized closets, and a quaint wood burning fireplace in the living room. Additional highlights include a kitchen with plenty of storage and cabinet space, a separate dining room, and a large and private balcony. The unit comes with 1 assigned carport, and 1 assigned parking space. This home is situated within walking distance to the CV Public Library, and the Chula Vista Mall.

Community amenities include: Pool/Spa, and laundry room.

FAQ (Please Read):

Tenant pays: SDGE
Owner pays: Water, Trash
1 Year lease required.
$35/person application fee.
Applicants must be able to provide verifiable gross monthly income equal to or greater than 2.5x the monthly rent in order to be considered.
No Pets allowed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3099807)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 479 F St., #204 have any available units?
479 F St., #204 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 479 F St., #204 have?
Some of 479 F St., #204's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 479 F St., #204 currently offering any rent specials?
479 F St., #204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 479 F St., #204 pet-friendly?
No, 479 F St., #204 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 479 F St., #204 offer parking?
Yes, 479 F St., #204 offers parking.
Does 479 F St., #204 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 479 F St., #204 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 479 F St., #204 have a pool?
Yes, 479 F St., #204 has a pool.
Does 479 F St., #204 have accessible units?
No, 479 F St., #204 does not have accessible units.
Does 479 F St., #204 have units with dishwashers?
No, 479 F St., #204 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Sierra at Otay Ranch
1390 Santa Alicia Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Villa Marina
652 Moss St
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Pulse Millenia Apartments
2043 Artisan Way
Chula Vista, CA 91915
CasaLago Eastlake
2816 Cielo Circulo
Chula Vista, CA 91915
Villa Serena
351 I St
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Country Apartments
1486 Broadway
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Rosina Vista
1551 Summerland St
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Sereno
930 3rd Avenue
Chula Vista, CA 91911

Similar Pages

Chula Vista 1 BedroomsChula Vista 2 Bedrooms
Chula Vista Apartments with ParkingChula Vista Dog Friendly Apartments
Chula Vista Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CA
Vista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CA
Encinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Otay RanchOtay Ranch VillageCentral Chula Vista
HarborsideNorth Chula VistaCastle Park
SunbowlRancho Del Rey

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
Palomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College