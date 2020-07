4662 VILLAS PLACE

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel pool fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

COMPLETELY REMODELED BEAUTIFUL VILLAS DE BONITA TOWNHOUSE! AVAILABLE NOW! FEATURING 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHROOMS, PLUS A LOFT, 1716 SQ FT. UPGRADED KITCHEN CABINETS, NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, QUARTZ COUNTERTOPS AND LED LIGHTING. REMODELED HEARTH, LIMESTONE AND SPLIT-FACED MARBLE NEW LUXURY VINYL PLANK THROUGHOUT AND NEW CARPETING IN ALL BEDROOMS AND LOFT. REMODELED BATHROOMS, NEW VANITIES WITH QUARTZ COUNTERTOPS, NEW FAUCETS AND SINKS. IN-UNIT WASHER/DRYER HOOKUPS. NEW BLINDS THROUGHOUT. LANDSCAPED.