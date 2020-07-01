4637 Villas Pl

Amenities

courtyard

Unit Amenities Property Amenities courtyard

3 BR/2 BA 1716 SQFT Bonita Town Home - Beautiful town home in the community of Villas De Bonita in Bonita. The property features vaulted ceilings and a large open floor plan. The home also features a separate loft area that can be used as an office. This home has a private courtyard. The property is conveniently located close to parks, shopping and local schools.



Terms:



1 Year Lease

Tenant must carry renters insurance w/ minimum $100k liability

Tenant pays: all utilities

No Pets



HomeTeam Property Management

CalBRE Lic. #01888927



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



$35.00 non refundable application fee per applicant



For all our available rentals or to submit and application, please visit:



http://www.hometeampm.com/properties/residential/



HomeTeam Property Management adheres to all Fair Housing Laws



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5376585)