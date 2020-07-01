4637 Villas Pl

Amenities
3 BR/2 BA 1716 SQFT Bonita Town Home - Beautiful town home in the community of Villas De Bonita in Bonita. The property features vaulted ceilings and a large open floor plan. The home also features a separate loft area that can be used as an office. This home has a private courtyard. The property is conveniently located close to parks, shopping and local schools.
Terms:
1 Year Lease
Tenant must carry renters insurance w/ minimum $100k liability
Tenant pays: all utilities
No Pets
$35.00 non refundable application fee per applicant
(RLNE5376585)