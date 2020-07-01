All apartments in Chula Vista
4637 Villas Pl
Last updated January 1 2020 at 8:06 AM

4637 Villas Pl

4637 Villas Place · No Longer Available
Location

4637 Villas Place, Chula Vista, CA 91902

Amenities

courtyard
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
courtyard
3 BR/2 BA 1716 SQFT Bonita Town Home - Beautiful town home in the community of Villas De Bonita in Bonita. The property features vaulted ceilings and a large open floor plan. The home also features a separate loft area that can be used as an office. This home has a private courtyard. The property is conveniently located close to parks, shopping and local schools.

Terms:

1 Year Lease
Tenant must carry renters insurance w/ minimum $100k liability
Tenant pays: all utilities
No Pets

HomeTeam Property Management
CalBRE Lic. #01888927

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

$35.00 non refundable application fee per applicant

For all our available rentals or to submit and application, please visit:

http://www.hometeampm.com/properties/residential/

HomeTeam Property Management adheres to all Fair Housing Laws

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5376585)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4637 Villas Pl have any available units?
4637 Villas Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
Is 4637 Villas Pl currently offering any rent specials?
4637 Villas Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4637 Villas Pl pet-friendly?
No, 4637 Villas Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 4637 Villas Pl offer parking?
No, 4637 Villas Pl does not offer parking.
Does 4637 Villas Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4637 Villas Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4637 Villas Pl have a pool?
No, 4637 Villas Pl does not have a pool.
Does 4637 Villas Pl have accessible units?
No, 4637 Villas Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 4637 Villas Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 4637 Villas Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4637 Villas Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 4637 Villas Pl does not have units with air conditioning.

