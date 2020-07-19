421 Sanibelle Cir

Amenities
CONTACT GLENN 619.952.5934 FOR VIEWING MOVE IN READY!! Highly updated, Open layout, Modern townhome! Feels just like living in a single family home! Terra Nova is a stellar location. Close to restaurants, shops, groceries and freeways. All new appliances in the kitchen with brand new quartz countertops! Kitchen is open to the family room, never miss a moment. Plus, you’re in the award winning Chula Vista school district! With 2 updated master-suites upstairs this home doesn’t disappoint.