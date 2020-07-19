All apartments in Chula Vista
Find more places like 421 Sanibelle Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
421 Sanibelle Cir
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

421 Sanibelle Cir

421 Sanibelle Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chula Vista
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

421 Sanibelle Circle, Chula Vista, CA 91910
Terra Nova

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
CONTACT GLENN 619.952.5934 FOR VIEWING MOVE IN READY!! Highly updated, Open layout, Modern townhome! Feels just like living in a single family home! Terra Nova is a stellar location. Close to restaurants, shops, groceries and freeways. All new appliances in the kitchen with brand new quartz countertops! Kitchen is open to the family room, never miss a moment. Plus, you’re in the award winning Chula Vista school district! With 2 updated master-suites upstairs this home doesn’t disappoint.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 421 Sanibelle Cir have any available units?
421 Sanibelle Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 421 Sanibelle Cir have?
Some of 421 Sanibelle Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 421 Sanibelle Cir currently offering any rent specials?
421 Sanibelle Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 421 Sanibelle Cir pet-friendly?
No, 421 Sanibelle Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 421 Sanibelle Cir offer parking?
No, 421 Sanibelle Cir does not offer parking.
Does 421 Sanibelle Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 421 Sanibelle Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 421 Sanibelle Cir have a pool?
Yes, 421 Sanibelle Cir has a pool.
Does 421 Sanibelle Cir have accessible units?
No, 421 Sanibelle Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 421 Sanibelle Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 421 Sanibelle Cir has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Sierra at Otay Ranch
1390 Santa Alicia Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Teresina
1250 Santa Cora Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Alexan Rivue
1902 Millenia Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91915
Alexan Millenia
1660 Metro Avenue
Chula Vista, CA 91915
Salerno
1630 Paseo Monti
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Elán Guava Court
196 Guava Avenue
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Elan Casa Mar
575 D Street
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Terra Nova Villas
440 E H St
Chula Vista, CA 91910

Similar Pages

Chula Vista 1 BedroomsChula Vista 2 Bedrooms
Chula Vista Apartments with ParkingChula Vista Dog Friendly Apartments
Chula Vista Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CA
Carlsbad, CASan Marcos, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CA
Poway, CASantee, CAEncinitas, CANational City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Otay RanchOtay Ranch VillageCentral Chula Vista
HarborsideCastle ParkSunbowl
Rancho Del ReyHilltop

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
Palomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College