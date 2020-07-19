421 Sanibelle Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

CONTACT GLENN 619.952.5934 FOR VIEWING MOVE IN READY!! Highly updated, Open layout, Modern townhome! Feels just like living in a single family home! Terra Nova is a stellar location. Close to restaurants, shops, groceries and freeways. All new appliances in the kitchen with brand new quartz countertops! Kitchen is open to the family room, never miss a moment. Plus, you’re in the award winning Chula Vista school district! With 2 updated master-suites upstairs this home doesn’t disappoint.