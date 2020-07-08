All apartments in Chula Vista
Last updated May 23 2020 at 5:25 AM

4095 Bonita Road #129 - 1

4095 Bonita Road · No Longer Available
Location

4095 Bonita Road, Chula Vista, CA 91902

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Great bottom floor unit sits on a beautiful green space right out your patio door. New paint and carpet through out, spacious bedrooms, 2 full baths and A/C. This unit is conveniently located in the heart of Bonita, near VONS, library and right on the golf course. Come view cause this one wont last long. Complex has laundry facilities.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4095 Bonita Road #129 - 1 have any available units?
4095 Bonita Road #129 - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 4095 Bonita Road #129 - 1 have?
Some of 4095 Bonita Road #129 - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4095 Bonita Road #129 - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
4095 Bonita Road #129 - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4095 Bonita Road #129 - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 4095 Bonita Road #129 - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 4095 Bonita Road #129 - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 4095 Bonita Road #129 - 1 offers parking.
Does 4095 Bonita Road #129 - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4095 Bonita Road #129 - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4095 Bonita Road #129 - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 4095 Bonita Road #129 - 1 has a pool.
Does 4095 Bonita Road #129 - 1 have accessible units?
No, 4095 Bonita Road #129 - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4095 Bonita Road #129 - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4095 Bonita Road #129 - 1 has units with dishwashers.

