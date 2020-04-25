All apartments in Chula Vista
Find more places like 376 Moss Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
376 Moss Street
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:39 PM

376 Moss Street

376 Moss Street · (619) 773-0336
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chula Vista
See all
Harborside
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

376 Moss Street, Chula Vista, CA 91911
Harborside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5 · Avail. now

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
dog park
24hr gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
tennis court
MOVE IN PROMOTIONs:
*$1,500 Off 1st months rent or in Visa gift cards
* We also have Detached 2 Car Garages available for rent @ $150/month and currently offering 2 Free months!

JUST REMODELED & LISTED on the market and we don’t anticipate this one will last long!!!! This is a quaint community of 16 charming townhomes which have just undergone a FULL renovation and ready for occupancy early April! There are only 16 (all same layout) so you can choose the location within the community out of the available options. Check out the photos (Actual Unit), additional features below and contact me today to schedule an appointment to view!

*Note...Pardon our dust while our onsite crews are still working during the day finishing up the renovations in other townhomes.
_________________________________________
CALL OR TEXT Irina 619-535-8112 for more info or questions (Text preferred QUICKER RESPONSE)
_________________________________________
HOW TO VIEW:

Amid ongoing concerns about the COVID-19 Coronavirus, Elevate SD Properties is committed to maintaining a safe and healthy environment for our employees and prospective residents. We are closely monitoring the ongoing COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic and in following with government recommendations, we want to limit the possible transfer of the coronavirus. As a result, we have several convenient options available so you can view this home while following the necessary restrictions:

OPTION 1) 3D VIDEO WALKTHROUGH available @ https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=PbU4rxMfKGe&brand=0

OPTION 2) DAILY SELF-SHOWINGS AVAILABLE! We know you're busy...so we've made it possible for you to see this home when it's convenient for you daily between 8am-6:30pm!! But don't wait too long because it was just listed and won't be available long! Register online for a self-showing by following the instructions below:

******Request a showing by registering through the link below and a member of our team will contact you shortly. The registration is really user friendly and will prompt you through a few authentication steps (part of the security feature since accessing the property through the self-showing). If you have any questions, don't hesitate to call or TEXT (for quicker response) 619-535-8112

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1485526
__________________________
AVAILABLE for Move In: NOW!
368 Moss St. #5
Chula Vista, CA 91911

*Please note that due to high demand, all applications will be processed in the order they are received. Units available are: #5, #7, #8, #13 (end unit and is $100 more), #16 (end unit and is $100 more)

All townhomes are the exact same layout and just fully remodeled
__________________________
EXCLUSIVE OPPORTUNITY to be the first to live in this newly remodeled and upgraded three bedroom two bathroom townhome! 2 Car Detached garages also available for rent!

This is a small, intimate, boutique community with 16 townhomes that have all been renovated and upgraded! Each townhome has undergone a transformation including brand new flooring, new kitchens featuring quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer, and more while maintaining its original charm! This is where the comfort focused and budget-minded renters live for quality, value, and above and beyond service!

This charming community is centrally located minutes from downtown Chula Vista. Third Avenue Village/Downtown, known as the cultural center of the city, is a vibrant urban village featuring historic buildings, unique shops, a weekly farmers market, landmark restaurants, and seasonal outdoor music concerts! You’re literally within minutes to all of this!

Join this quaint, charming, pet-friendly community offering modern townhomes near the cultural center of the city! And when we say pet-friendly, we mean it! No additional monthly fees, no weight limit (*breed restrictions apply)!
__________________________________________________
RENTAL DETAILS:
* 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom 2 level townhome
* BRAND NEW REMODEL
* Rent $2,295 per month
* Deposit: Only $1,500
* Application Fee: $35 per adult
* Pets: DOGS & CATS are welcome! No Weight Limit; No Additional Pet Fees!
*Breed Restrictions Apply: Pet deposit applies
* Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities (individually metered)
* Available Date: NOW
* Floor Level: N/A: This is a two-level townhome w/no neighbors underneath or above
* Parking: We have Detached 2 Car Garages available for rent @ $150/month and currently offering 2 Free months! 6 guest spaces onsite and plenty of street parking (residential neighborhood)
* Laundry: Washer/Dryer inside the townhome
* Lease Terms: Flexible Lease Terms Available

KITCHEN: (Brand New Re-model)
* White shaker style soft closing cabinets
* Grey Quartz Countertops
* Brand New Stainless Steel Appliance package including: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave, and Electric Stove
* Full Size Stackable Washer/Dryer
* Garbage Disposal
* Dual Sinks

HOME FEATURES:
* Brand New Fully Equipped and Remodeled kitchen with Refrigerator, Electric Stove/Oven, Dishwasher and Built-in Microwave
* Brand New Luxury Flooring including combination of Carpet & Woodstyle flooring
* Modern light fixtures and hardware throughout
* Ceiling Fans in bedrooms and living room area
* HUGE private balcony with canyon views
* Brand new energy efficient dual pane windows and sliding glass doors throughout
* Two Full bathrooms with bathtub and shower combination
* Individual 40 gal water heater per townhome located in the garage
* Tons of natural lighting!

THE COMMUNITY:
* Recently undergone a full renovation including all new landscaping, paint, and much more!
* Extremely well maintained with a very peaceful setting in a residential neighborhood
* Walking distance to restaurants, shopping, entertainment, transportation, medical services and much more!
* Detached, private, 2 car detached garages available for rent
* Brand New Energy Efficient Windows (Dual Paned vinyl Low E)
* Brand New Window Coverings/Blinds
* Brand New Exterior Paint
* Brand New Plumbing and Electrical upgrades throughout

THE NEIGHBORHOOD:
* 2 minutes from historic Downtown Chula Vista featuring: AMC theater, 24 Hour Fitness, Women’s Fitness World, plethora of restaurants, bars, specialty shops, and much more
* 20 minutes from Otay Ranch Town Center featuring more than 100 of the country’s top specialty stores providing an exciting outdoor shopping, dining and entertainment destination. The urban, bustling, open-air center features a virabity of amenities including a library, outdoor cafes, a pet-friendly setting and adjacent dog park, food pavilion, fireplace, and “popper” play fountain.
* 3-5 Minuttes from grocery stores including Sprouts, Albertsons, CVS, and more
* 15 minutes to 3.0 acre Orange Park with access to Barbecue Grills, Open Green Space, Picnic Areas, Basketball court, Dog Park, Soccer Field, Play Equipment, and more!
* 15 minutes to San Miguel park featuring 19.5 acres of space including: Tennis Courts, Walking trails, Play equipment, open green space, Dog park, Basketball courts, barbecue grills, and much more!
* 11 minutes to Chula Vista Marina
* Within 20 minutes to popular attractions including: SeaWorld, San Diego Zoo, Downtown, Balboa Park, Gaslamp, Petco Park, and more
* Only 15-20 minutes to the beaches!
* Easily accessible to highways 805, 5, and 54
* Public Transportation: multiple bus lines pass through the neighborhood’s boundaries

Keywords:
Chula Vista, downtown, three bedroom, pet friendly, dogs, shopping, 91911, Detached Garage, washer/dryer, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, remodeled, renovated, upgraded, 91910, townhome, pet friendly, large dogs

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,295, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 376 Moss Street have any available units?
376 Moss Street has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 376 Moss Street have?
Some of 376 Moss Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 376 Moss Street currently offering any rent specials?
376 Moss Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 376 Moss Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 376 Moss Street is pet friendly.
Does 376 Moss Street offer parking?
Yes, 376 Moss Street does offer parking.
Does 376 Moss Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 376 Moss Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 376 Moss Street have a pool?
No, 376 Moss Street does not have a pool.
Does 376 Moss Street have accessible units?
No, 376 Moss Street does not have accessible units.
Does 376 Moss Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 376 Moss Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 376 Moss Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Del Oro on Broadway
986 Broadway
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Camden Sierra at Otay Ranch
1390 Santa Alicia Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Teresina
1250 Santa Cora Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Toscana at Rancho Del Rey
841 Regulo Pl
Chula Vista, CA 91910
The Residences at Escaya
1925 Avenida Escaya
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Pulse Millenia Apartments
2043 Artisan Way
Chula Vista, CA 91915
Terra Vista
1441 Santa Lucia Rd
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Salerno
1630 Paseo Monti
Chula Vista, CA 91913

Similar Pages

Chula Vista 1 BedroomsChula Vista 2 Bedrooms
Chula Vista Apartments with ParkingChula Vista Dog Friendly Apartments
Chula Vista Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CA
Vista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CA
Encinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Otay RanchOtay Ranch VillageCentral Chula Vista
HarborsideNorth Chula VistaCastle Park
SunbowlRancho Del Rey

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
Palomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity