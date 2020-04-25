376 Moss Street

Amenities

MOVE IN PROMOTIONs:

*$1,500 Off 1st months rent or in Visa gift cards

* We also have Detached 2 Car Garages available for rent @ $150/month and currently offering 2 Free months!



JUST REMODELED & LISTED on the market and we don’t anticipate this one will last long!!!! This is a quaint community of 16 charming townhomes which have just undergone a FULL renovation and ready for occupancy early April! There are only 16 (all same layout) so you can choose the location within the community out of the available options. Check out the photos (Actual Unit), additional features below and contact me today to schedule an appointment to view!



*Note...Pardon our dust while our onsite crews are still working during the day finishing up the renovations in other townhomes.

_________________________________________

HOW TO VIEW:



Amid ongoing concerns about the COVID-19 Coronavirus, Elevate SD Properties is committed to maintaining a safe and healthy environment for our employees and prospective residents. We are closely monitoring the ongoing COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic and in following with government recommendations, we want to limit the possible transfer of the coronavirus. As a result, we have several convenient options available so you can view this home while following the necessary restrictions:



OPTION 1) 3D VIDEO WALKTHROUGH available @ https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=PbU4rxMfKGe&brand=0



OPTION 2) DAILY SELF-SHOWINGS AVAILABLE! We know you're busy...so we've made it possible for you to see this home when it's convenient for you daily between 8am-6:30pm!! But don't wait too long because it was just listed and won't be available long! Register online for a self-showing by following the instructions below:



******Request a showing by registering through the link below and a member of our team will contact you shortly. The registration is really user friendly and will prompt you through a few authentication steps (part of the security feature since accessing the property through the self-showing). If you have any questions, don't hesitate to call or TEXT (for quicker response) 619-535-8112



AVAILABLE for Move In: NOW!

368 Moss St. #5

Chula Vista, CA 91911



*Please note that due to high demand, all applications will be processed in the order they are received. Units available are: #5, #7, #8, #13 (end unit and is $100 more), #16 (end unit and is $100 more)



All townhomes are the exact same layout and just fully remodeled

__________________________

EXCLUSIVE OPPORTUNITY to be the first to live in this newly remodeled and upgraded three bedroom two bathroom townhome! 2 Car Detached garages also available for rent!



This is a small, intimate, boutique community with 16 townhomes that have all been renovated and upgraded! Each townhome has undergone a transformation including brand new flooring, new kitchens featuring quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer, and more while maintaining its original charm! This is where the comfort focused and budget-minded renters live for quality, value, and above and beyond service!



This charming community is centrally located minutes from downtown Chula Vista. Third Avenue Village/Downtown, known as the cultural center of the city, is a vibrant urban village featuring historic buildings, unique shops, a weekly farmers market, landmark restaurants, and seasonal outdoor music concerts! You’re literally within minutes to all of this!



Join this quaint, charming, pet-friendly community offering modern townhomes near the cultural center of the city! And when we say pet-friendly, we mean it! No additional monthly fees, no weight limit (*breed restrictions apply)!

__________________________________________________

RENTAL DETAILS:

* 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom 2 level townhome

* BRAND NEW REMODEL

* Rent $2,295 per month

* Deposit: Only $1,500

* Application Fee: $35 per adult

* Pets: DOGS & CATS are welcome! No Weight Limit; No Additional Pet Fees!

*Breed Restrictions Apply: Pet deposit applies

* Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities (individually metered)

* Available Date: NOW

* Floor Level: N/A: This is a two-level townhome w/no neighbors underneath or above

* Parking: We have Detached 2 Car Garages available for rent @ $150/month and currently offering 2 Free months! 6 guest spaces onsite and plenty of street parking (residential neighborhood)

* Laundry: Washer/Dryer inside the townhome

* Lease Terms: Flexible Lease Terms Available



KITCHEN: (Brand New Re-model)

* White shaker style soft closing cabinets

* Grey Quartz Countertops

* Brand New Stainless Steel Appliance package including: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave, and Electric Stove

* Full Size Stackable Washer/Dryer

* Garbage Disposal

* Dual Sinks



HOME FEATURES:

* Brand New Fully Equipped and Remodeled kitchen with Refrigerator, Electric Stove/Oven, Dishwasher and Built-in Microwave

* Brand New Luxury Flooring including combination of Carpet & Woodstyle flooring

* Modern light fixtures and hardware throughout

* Ceiling Fans in bedrooms and living room area

* HUGE private balcony with canyon views

* Brand new energy efficient dual pane windows and sliding glass doors throughout

* Two Full bathrooms with bathtub and shower combination

* Individual 40 gal water heater per townhome located in the garage

* Tons of natural lighting!



THE COMMUNITY:

* Recently undergone a full renovation including all new landscaping, paint, and much more!

* Extremely well maintained with a very peaceful setting in a residential neighborhood

* Walking distance to restaurants, shopping, entertainment, transportation, medical services and much more!

* Detached, private, 2 car detached garages available for rent

* Brand New Energy Efficient Windows (Dual Paned vinyl Low E)

* Brand New Window Coverings/Blinds

* Brand New Exterior Paint

* Brand New Plumbing and Electrical upgrades throughout



THE NEIGHBORHOOD:

* 2 minutes from historic Downtown Chula Vista featuring: AMC theater, 24 Hour Fitness, Women’s Fitness World, plethora of restaurants, bars, specialty shops, and much more

* 20 minutes from Otay Ranch Town Center featuring more than 100 of the country’s top specialty stores providing an exciting outdoor shopping, dining and entertainment destination. The urban, bustling, open-air center features a virabity of amenities including a library, outdoor cafes, a pet-friendly setting and adjacent dog park, food pavilion, fireplace, and “popper” play fountain.

* 3-5 Minuttes from grocery stores including Sprouts, Albertsons, CVS, and more

* 15 minutes to 3.0 acre Orange Park with access to Barbecue Grills, Open Green Space, Picnic Areas, Basketball court, Dog Park, Soccer Field, Play Equipment, and more!

* 15 minutes to San Miguel park featuring 19.5 acres of space including: Tennis Courts, Walking trails, Play equipment, open green space, Dog park, Basketball courts, barbecue grills, and much more!

* 11 minutes to Chula Vista Marina

* Within 20 minutes to popular attractions including: SeaWorld, San Diego Zoo, Downtown, Balboa Park, Gaslamp, Petco Park, and more

* Only 15-20 minutes to the beaches!

* Easily accessible to highways 805, 5, and 54

* Public Transportation: multiple bus lines pass through the neighborhood’s boundaries



