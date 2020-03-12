All apartments in Chula Vista
Chula Vista, CA
376 Center St
Last updated August 9 2019 at 8:54 AM

376 Center St

376 Center Street · No Longer Available
Chula Vista
Location

376 Center Street, Chula Vista, CA 91910
Central Chula Vista

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
This lovely condo is centrally located in the heart of Chula Vista, in close proximity to several schools, parks, restaurants and shopping centers. The interior features laminate flooring in all but the bedrooms and a fireplace in the living room. The updated kitchen boasts granite counters, newer wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Laundry will be a breeze with the in-unit laundry closet with full-sized W/D. The balcony offers a nice view of the courtyard and offers extra storage space. Two off street parking spaces come with this unit, one uncovered and one in the underground garage. Dont let this great opportunity pass you by, give us a call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 376 Center St have any available units?
376 Center St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 376 Center St have?
Some of 376 Center St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 376 Center St currently offering any rent specials?
376 Center St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 376 Center St pet-friendly?
No, 376 Center St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 376 Center St offer parking?
Yes, 376 Center St offers parking.
Does 376 Center St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 376 Center St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 376 Center St have a pool?
No, 376 Center St does not have a pool.
Does 376 Center St have accessible units?
No, 376 Center St does not have accessible units.
Does 376 Center St have units with dishwashers?
No, 376 Center St does not have units with dishwashers.
