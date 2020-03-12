376 Center St

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

This lovely condo is centrally located in the heart of Chula Vista, in close proximity to several schools, parks, restaurants and shopping centers. The interior features laminate flooring in all but the bedrooms and a fireplace in the living room. The updated kitchen boasts granite counters, newer wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Laundry will be a breeze with the in-unit laundry closet with full-sized W/D. The balcony offers a nice view of the courtyard and offers extra storage space. Two off street parking spaces come with this unit, one uncovered and one in the underground garage. Dont let this great opportunity pass you by, give us a call today!