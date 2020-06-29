All apartments in Chula Vista
Find more places like 344 East Millan Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
344 East Millan Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

344 East Millan Street

344 East Millan Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chula Vista
See all
Hilltop
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

344 East Millan Street, Chula Vista, CA 91910
Hilltop

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Sweet 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. Available for move-in March 15th or sooner.
This home has a lot of character inside and out. A nice kitchen and a recently renovated master bathroom. You will like this one!
The gardener is included in the lease.
Call Dennis Rosen at 760-801-4722 for details and showing instructions.
Sweet 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. Available for move-in March 15th or sooner..
This home has a lot of character inside and out. A nice kitchen and a recently renovated master bathroom. You will like this one!
The gardener is included in the lease.
Call Dennis Rosen at 760-801-4722 for details and showing instructions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 344 East Millan Street have any available units?
344 East Millan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
Is 344 East Millan Street currently offering any rent specials?
344 East Millan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 344 East Millan Street pet-friendly?
No, 344 East Millan Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 344 East Millan Street offer parking?
No, 344 East Millan Street does not offer parking.
Does 344 East Millan Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 344 East Millan Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 344 East Millan Street have a pool?
No, 344 East Millan Street does not have a pool.
Does 344 East Millan Street have accessible units?
No, 344 East Millan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 344 East Millan Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 344 East Millan Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 344 East Millan Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 344 East Millan Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Del Oro on Broadway
986 Broadway
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Teresina
1250 Santa Cora Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Toscana at Rancho Del Rey
841 Regulo Pl
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Elan Sevilla Apartment Homes
1301 Medical Center Dr
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Alexan Millenia
1660 Metro Avenue
Chula Vista, CA 91915
Tavera
1465 Santa Victoria Rd
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Sund Apartments
1145 4th Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Terra Nova Villas
440 E H St
Chula Vista, CA 91910

Similar Pages

Chula Vista 1 BedroomsChula Vista 2 Bedrooms
Chula Vista Apartments with ParkingChula Vista Dog Friendly Apartments
Chula Vista Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CA
Carlsbad, CASan Marcos, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CA
Poway, CASantee, CAEncinitas, CANational City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Otay RanchOtay Ranch VillageCentral Chula Vista
HarborsideCastle ParkSunbowl
Rancho Del ReyHilltop

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
Palomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College