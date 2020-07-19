All apartments in Chula Vista
338 Montgomery St Apt 3
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

338 Montgomery St Apt 3

338 Montgomery Street · No Longer Available
Location

338 Montgomery Street, Chula Vista, CA 91911
Otay Town

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
parking
24hr gym
ceiling fan
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
Spacious Two Bedroom Apartment in Walkable Location with Parking.

Features:
- First floor two bedroom, one bathroom apartment
- Wood vinyl flooring and mini-blinds throughout
- Kitchen with electric stove/oven, refrigerator, garbage disposal, laminate counters, and tile floor
- Modern ceiling fan
- Bathroom with shower and bathtub
- On-site laundry
- Water and trash included
- Smoke-free
- $1,000 security deposit (on approved credit)
- Street parking

Conveniently just 1-2 blocks to local transportation stops. A close walk to Apple Tree Market, Smart & Final, Otay Valley Regional Park, 24 Hour Fitness, and less than a 10 minute bike ride to the blue line trolley, Target, Walmart, IHOP, and much more.

Just minutes to I-5, I-805, and I-905. Downtown, the Naval Base, Imperial Beach, and much of central San Diego can be reached in about 15-20 minutes.

No pets, please.

Contact us today to learn more.

We look forward to connecting and helping you find your next home!

Mynd Management
License #02014508

Working with Mynd, you get:
*A fast online application process
*A resident mobile application to request service in the home
*Electronic rental payments
*Budget-friendly renters insurance

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4630407)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 338 Montgomery St Apt 3 have any available units?
338 Montgomery St Apt 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 338 Montgomery St Apt 3 have?
Some of 338 Montgomery St Apt 3's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 338 Montgomery St Apt 3 currently offering any rent specials?
338 Montgomery St Apt 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 338 Montgomery St Apt 3 pet-friendly?
No, 338 Montgomery St Apt 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 338 Montgomery St Apt 3 offer parking?
Yes, 338 Montgomery St Apt 3 offers parking.
Does 338 Montgomery St Apt 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 338 Montgomery St Apt 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 338 Montgomery St Apt 3 have a pool?
No, 338 Montgomery St Apt 3 does not have a pool.
Does 338 Montgomery St Apt 3 have accessible units?
No, 338 Montgomery St Apt 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 338 Montgomery St Apt 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 338 Montgomery St Apt 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
