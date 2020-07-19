338 Montgomery St Apt 3

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities 24hr gym on-site laundry parking

Spacious Two Bedroom Apartment in Walkable Location with Parking.



Features:

- First floor two bedroom, one bathroom apartment

- Wood vinyl flooring and mini-blinds throughout

- Kitchen with electric stove/oven, refrigerator, garbage disposal, laminate counters, and tile floor

- Modern ceiling fan

- Bathroom with shower and bathtub

- On-site laundry

- Water and trash included

- Smoke-free

- $1,000 security deposit (on approved credit)

- Street parking



Conveniently just 1-2 blocks to local transportation stops. A close walk to Apple Tree Market, Smart & Final, Otay Valley Regional Park, 24 Hour Fitness, and less than a 10 minute bike ride to the blue line trolley, Target, Walmart, IHOP, and much more.



Just minutes to I-5, I-805, and I-905. Downtown, the Naval Base, Imperial Beach, and much of central San Diego can be reached in about 15-20 minutes.



No pets, please.



Contact us today to learn more.



We look forward to connecting and helping you find your next home!



Mynd Management

License #02014508



Working with Mynd, you get:

*A fast online application process

*A resident mobile application to request service in the home

*Electronic rental payments

*Budget-friendly renters insurance



(RLNE4630407)