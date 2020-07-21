331 Twin Oaks Avenue

Amenities

One Bedroom Apartment in Central Chula Vista - One bedroom upstairs apartment for rent for $1,100 per month.This unit includes one parking space and is centrally located withing one block of the heart of Downtown Chula Vista. There is a small balcony overlooking the homes and one designated parking space for the unit. This unit will be available on June 19th but will not be accepting pets. There is no onsite laundry facilities, but there is a laundry mat just down the street next to the grocery store off E Street. Call our office for a showing of this great one bedroom apartment. We are looking for a strong credit score with monthly income of at least three times the rental amount. Our brokers office number is DRE# 01501431 for Money Property Inc. Please feel free to call our office to schedule a showing at 619-422-0177



