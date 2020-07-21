All apartments in Chula Vista
Find more places like 331 Twin Oaks Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
331 Twin Oaks Avenue
Last updated August 11 2019 at 10:06 AM

331 Twin Oaks Avenue

331 Twin Oaks Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chula Vista
See all
Central Chula Vista
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

331 Twin Oaks Avenue, Chula Vista, CA 91910
Central Chula Vista

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pet friendly
One Bedroom Apartment in Central Chula Vista - One bedroom upstairs apartment for rent for $1,100 per month.This unit includes one parking space and is centrally located withing one block of the heart of Downtown Chula Vista. There is a small balcony overlooking the homes and one designated parking space for the unit. This unit will be available on June 19th but will not be accepting pets. There is no onsite laundry facilities, but there is a laundry mat just down the street next to the grocery store off E Street. Call our office for a showing of this great one bedroom apartment. We are looking for a strong credit score with monthly income of at least three times the rental amount. Our brokers office number is DRE# 01501431 for Money Property Inc. Please feel free to call our office to schedule a showing at 619-422-0177

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4972473)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 331 Twin Oaks Avenue have any available units?
331 Twin Oaks Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 331 Twin Oaks Avenue have?
Some of 331 Twin Oaks Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 331 Twin Oaks Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
331 Twin Oaks Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 331 Twin Oaks Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 331 Twin Oaks Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 331 Twin Oaks Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 331 Twin Oaks Avenue offers parking.
Does 331 Twin Oaks Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 331 Twin Oaks Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 331 Twin Oaks Avenue have a pool?
No, 331 Twin Oaks Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 331 Twin Oaks Avenue have accessible units?
No, 331 Twin Oaks Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 331 Twin Oaks Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 331 Twin Oaks Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Del Oro on Broadway
986 Broadway
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Teresina
1250 Santa Cora Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Villa Marina
652 Moss St
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Missions at Sunbow
825 E Palomar St
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Elan Sevilla Apartment Homes
1301 Medical Center Dr
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Pulse Millenia Apartments
2043 Artisan Way
Chula Vista, CA 91915
Rosina Vista
1551 Summerland St
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Elán Guava Court
196 Guava Avenue
Chula Vista, CA 91910

Similar Pages

Chula Vista 1 Bedroom ApartmentsChula Vista 2 Bedroom Apartments
Chula Vista Apartments with ParkingChula Vista Dog Friendly Apartments
Chula Vista Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CA
Carlsbad, CASan Marcos, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CA
Poway, CASantee, CAEncinitas, CANational City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Otay RanchOtay Ranch VillageCentral Chula Vista
HarborsideCastle ParkSunbowl
Rancho Del ReyHilltop

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
Palomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College