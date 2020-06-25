All apartments in Chula Vista
2840 Athens Road
Last updated July 16 2019 at 3:06 AM

2840 Athens Road

2840 Athens Road · No Longer Available
Location

2840 Athens Road, Chula Vista, CA 91915
Eastlake Vistas

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
CALL THIS CONDO HOME!!!! This former model unit has everything you need!!!. The open flowing floor plan of cozy upgraded kitchen and large spacious living room sits right above your attached 2-car garage. Your private balcom=ny is the perfect place to relax and unwind! At the top of the stairs you will find your spacious secondary bedroom with full bathroom. Just down the hallway, past the laundry area complete with a stackable washer and dryer set, is your master bedroom with on suite bath.
Within walking distance to Otay Lake that hosts bike paths, jogging paths, and hiking trails; perfect for active outdoor enthusiasts!!! Don't miss out!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2840 Athens Road have any available units?
2840 Athens Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
Is 2840 Athens Road currently offering any rent specials?
2840 Athens Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2840 Athens Road pet-friendly?
No, 2840 Athens Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 2840 Athens Road offer parking?
Yes, 2840 Athens Road offers parking.
Does 2840 Athens Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2840 Athens Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2840 Athens Road have a pool?
No, 2840 Athens Road does not have a pool.
Does 2840 Athens Road have accessible units?
No, 2840 Athens Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2840 Athens Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2840 Athens Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2840 Athens Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2840 Athens Road does not have units with air conditioning.
