2840 Athens Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

CALL THIS CONDO HOME!!!! This former model unit has everything you need!!!. The open flowing floor plan of cozy upgraded kitchen and large spacious living room sits right above your attached 2-car garage. Your private balcom=ny is the perfect place to relax and unwind! At the top of the stairs you will find your spacious secondary bedroom with full bathroom. Just down the hallway, past the laundry area complete with a stackable washer and dryer set, is your master bedroom with on suite bath.

Within walking distance to Otay Lake that hosts bike paths, jogging paths, and hiking trails; perfect for active outdoor enthusiasts!!! Don't miss out!!!