2823 Bear Valley Road Available 08/20/19 Must See 3 Bedroom/ 2.5 Bath Home in Eastlake Vistas!!! - Available for move in August 20th, this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home offers over 1,310 square feet of space. Walk into your formal entry that leads to your spacious living room, dining room, & kitchen area. Kitchen includes cherry wood cabinets, tile counter tops and stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, stove, and oven).

The dining area is located between the living room and kitchen. The living room area has hardwood floors and built in shelves and cabinets. There is also a half bath located downstairs. Upstairs you'll find the master bedroom with a walk in closet and attached master bathroom with separate shower and a soaking tub. There is a main bathroom in the hall for the additional bedrooms to use. The entire house includes hardwood flooring. The backyard has plenty of space for entertaining.



Tenant pays for all utilities including water, sewer, trash, gas, electricity, and cable/wifi. The home includes a two car attached garage with washer & dryer. Guest parking is provided along with access to the Sonora Ridge amenities including a playground and community pool. You will also have access to the Eastlake III Community Association and pools.



Rent is $2,550 per month

Security Deposit is $2,550



No Pets Accepted.



Application Requirements:

- $42 Application Fee for all adults over 18 yrs old

- Credit Score of 680 or Higher

- No Evictions

- No Bankruptcies

- Income Requirement of $6,400 per month

- Income Verification (at least 2 months of paycheck stubs or 2 years of tax returns)

- Employment Verification

- Rental History Verification (at least 2 years)



Please call to schedule a showing today!

Gold Key Property Management

(619) 356-1919



