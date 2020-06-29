All apartments in Chula Vista
Last updated August 3 2019

2823 Bear Valley Road

2823 Bear Valley Road · No Longer Available
Location

2823 Bear Valley Road, Chula Vista, CA 91915
Eastlake Vistas

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
internet access
2823 Bear Valley Road Available 08/20/19 Must See 3 Bedroom/ 2.5 Bath Home in Eastlake Vistas!!! - Available for move in August 20th, this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home offers over 1,310 square feet of space. Walk into your formal entry that leads to your spacious living room, dining room, & kitchen area. Kitchen includes cherry wood cabinets, tile counter tops and stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, stove, and oven).
The dining area is located between the living room and kitchen. The living room area has hardwood floors and built in shelves and cabinets. There is also a half bath located downstairs. Upstairs you'll find the master bedroom with a walk in closet and attached master bathroom with separate shower and a soaking tub. There is a main bathroom in the hall for the additional bedrooms to use. The entire house includes hardwood flooring. The backyard has plenty of space for entertaining.

Tenant pays for all utilities including water, sewer, trash, gas, electricity, and cable/wifi. The home includes a two car attached garage with washer & dryer. Guest parking is provided along with access to the Sonora Ridge amenities including a playground and community pool. You will also have access to the Eastlake III Community Association and pools.

Rent is $2,550 per month
Security Deposit is $2,550

No Pets Accepted.

Application Requirements:
- $42 Application Fee for all adults over 18 yrs old
- Credit Score of 680 or Higher
- No Evictions
- No Bankruptcies
- Income Requirement of $6,400 per month
- Income Verification (at least 2 months of paycheck stubs or 2 years of tax returns)
- Employment Verification
- Rental History Verification (at least 2 years)

Please call to schedule a showing today!
Gold Key Property Management
(619) 356-1919

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5057715)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2823 Bear Valley Road have any available units?
2823 Bear Valley Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 2823 Bear Valley Road have?
Some of 2823 Bear Valley Road's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2823 Bear Valley Road currently offering any rent specials?
2823 Bear Valley Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2823 Bear Valley Road pet-friendly?
No, 2823 Bear Valley Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 2823 Bear Valley Road offer parking?
Yes, 2823 Bear Valley Road offers parking.
Does 2823 Bear Valley Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2823 Bear Valley Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2823 Bear Valley Road have a pool?
Yes, 2823 Bear Valley Road has a pool.
Does 2823 Bear Valley Road have accessible units?
No, 2823 Bear Valley Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2823 Bear Valley Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2823 Bear Valley Road has units with dishwashers.
