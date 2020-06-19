Amenities

2727 Castlehill Rd. #3 Available 06/26/20 Beautiful large townhome in Summer Hill with AC!! - Spacious & Open floorplan with amazing VIEWS!! VERY nice 3 bedrooms + bonus room, 2.5 bath, 1,682sqft townhome in Summer Hill at Eastlake Vistas! This home features laminate wood flooring, tile flooring, and carpet throughout, granite countertops, all appliances included, and central AC! The large master bedroom has a huge walk-in closet and large master bath suite. There is an attached 2-car garage and a good sized private yard. Private with no units behind sharing only one wall! Must See!! The HOA, Eastlake Vistas, offers a lot of local amenities, 3 pools, Jacuzzi, 3 club houses with gym.



DRE 01197438



(RLNE4867355)