Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

2727 Castlehill Rd. #3

2727 Castlehill Road · (619) 291-5555 ext. 1193
Location

2727 Castlehill Road, Chula Vista, CA 91915
Eastlake Vistas

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2727 Castlehill Rd. #3 · Avail. Jun 26

$2,895

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1682 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
2727 Castlehill Rd. #3 Available 06/26/20 Beautiful large townhome in Summer Hill with AC!! - Spacious & Open floorplan with amazing VIEWS!! VERY nice 3 bedrooms + bonus room, 2.5 bath, 1,682sqft townhome in Summer Hill at Eastlake Vistas! This home features laminate wood flooring, tile flooring, and carpet throughout, granite countertops, all appliances included, and central AC! The large master bedroom has a huge walk-in closet and large master bath suite. There is an attached 2-car garage and a good sized private yard. Private with no units behind sharing only one wall! Must See!! The HOA, Eastlake Vistas, offers a lot of local amenities, 3 pools, Jacuzzi, 3 club houses with gym.

DRE 01197438

(RLNE4867355)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2727 Castlehill Rd. #3 have any available units?
2727 Castlehill Rd. #3 has a unit available for $2,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 2727 Castlehill Rd. #3 have?
Some of 2727 Castlehill Rd. #3's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2727 Castlehill Rd. #3 currently offering any rent specials?
2727 Castlehill Rd. #3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2727 Castlehill Rd. #3 pet-friendly?
No, 2727 Castlehill Rd. #3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 2727 Castlehill Rd. #3 offer parking?
Yes, 2727 Castlehill Rd. #3 does offer parking.
Does 2727 Castlehill Rd. #3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2727 Castlehill Rd. #3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2727 Castlehill Rd. #3 have a pool?
Yes, 2727 Castlehill Rd. #3 has a pool.
Does 2727 Castlehill Rd. #3 have accessible units?
No, 2727 Castlehill Rd. #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 2727 Castlehill Rd. #3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2727 Castlehill Rd. #3 does not have units with dishwashers.
