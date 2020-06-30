265 Calle La Mirada

Amenities
Gorgeous upgraded Bonita home from top to bottom! Beautiful touches at every turn. Single story, 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage and room for RV/Boat parking! View of the ocean on a clear day and relaxing sunsets at night. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Appliances include (with no warranty) - refrigerator, stove, dish washer, microwave,disposal, washer and dryer. Master bedroom has a Jack & Jill dressing area and shower for two! Cool contemporary fireplace, huge fenced back yard, fruit trees, raised garden beds and a Horse Shoe Pit! One year lease,Tenant pays all utilities. Minimum credit score of 650 and Renters Insurance required. Spa (no warranty) tenant pays for maintenance. Pet upon approval, $250 pet deposit.