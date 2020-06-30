All apartments in Chula Vista
Last updated January 26 2020 at 9:57 AM

265 Calle La Mirada

265 Calle La Mirada · No Longer Available
Location

265 Calle La Mirada, Chula Vista, CA 91902

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
hot tub
Gorgeous upgraded Bonita home from top to bottom! Beautiful touches at every turn. Single story, 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage and room for RV/Boat parking! View of the ocean on a clear day and relaxing sunsets at night. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Appliances include (with no warranty) - refrigerator, stove, dish washer, microwave,disposal, washer and dryer. Master bedroom has a Jack & Jill dressing area and shower for two! Cool contemporary fireplace, huge fenced back yard, fruit trees, raised garden beds and a Horse Shoe Pit! One year lease,Tenant pays all utilities. Minimum credit score of 650 and Renters Insurance required. Spa (no warranty) tenant pays for maintenance. Pet upon approval, $250 pet deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 265 Calle La Mirada have any available units?
265 Calle La Mirada doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 265 Calle La Mirada have?
Some of 265 Calle La Mirada's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 265 Calle La Mirada currently offering any rent specials?
265 Calle La Mirada is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 265 Calle La Mirada pet-friendly?
Yes, 265 Calle La Mirada is pet friendly.
Does 265 Calle La Mirada offer parking?
Yes, 265 Calle La Mirada offers parking.
Does 265 Calle La Mirada have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 265 Calle La Mirada offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 265 Calle La Mirada have a pool?
No, 265 Calle La Mirada does not have a pool.
Does 265 Calle La Mirada have accessible units?
No, 265 Calle La Mirada does not have accessible units.
Does 265 Calle La Mirada have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 265 Calle La Mirada has units with dishwashers.

