265 Calle La Mirada

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage hot tub

Gorgeous upgraded Bonita home from top to bottom! Beautiful touches at every turn. Single story, 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage and room for RV/Boat parking! View of the ocean on a clear day and relaxing sunsets at night. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Appliances include (with no warranty) - refrigerator, stove, dish washer, microwave,disposal, washer and dryer. Master bedroom has a Jack & Jill dressing area and shower for two! Cool contemporary fireplace, huge fenced back yard, fruit trees, raised garden beds and a Horse Shoe Pit! One year lease,Tenant pays all utilities. Minimum credit score of 650 and Renters Insurance required. Spa (no warranty) tenant pays for maintenance. Pet upon approval, $250 pet deposit.